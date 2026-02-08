Fragrant Abuse of Cybercrimes Act in Nigeria

Another indication that the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act was enacted to protect the high and mighty in Nigeria could be seen in the fate of an actress, Angela Okorie, who was recently arrested, arraigned, remanded in prison and granted bail in the sum of N5million.

Okorie was arrested for alleged cyber-related offences, reportedly committed against her colleague, Mercy Johnson whose husband is a member of the House of Representatives.

If due process was strictly followed, Okorie’s offence could have simply passed for defamation, which should not warrant police involvement or attract invitations unless there is a clear threat to life or public safety.

Which country in the world uses the police to arrest citizens as if a wanted criminal notice has been issued on their head? Whether in the US, UK, and other advanced democracies, defamation does not result in police arrests.

In the countries mentioned above, defamation is handled in courtrooms, not with handcuffs. The victim sues, proves his or her harm, and asks for damages. Police officers are not deployed like they are tracking a fugitive.

For context, Omoyele Sowore has an ongoing issue involving the Department of State Services (DSS), an agency that literally represents the authority of the Nigerian state. Has he been dragged out of his house in the middle of the night? Has he been held in custody for defamation? No.

What about Deji, who has a case ongoing with Mr. Peter Obi? He walks freely. Are police breaking doors at midnight where they are? No, because they have voices.

If Mercy Johnson’s husband were not a serving member of the House of Representatives, would the arrest of Ms Okorie have happened this way? Would she have been picked up at night at her residence and flown to Abuja? Would the police have moved with this level of urgency?

This is what power does. It changes perception. It makes institutions bend and makes people feel above certain limits, beyond certain restraints—not because the law says so, but because the system allows it. And that is a real danger.

Using state power to settle civil disputes is abuse, which will definitely consume everyone because power is transient.