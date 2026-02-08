 Bauchi Govt to Pay for Medical Treatment of Injured Correspondents of ARISE NEWS, Channels, AIT, 11 Others

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has pledged to take responsibility for the medical treatment of 14 journalists who were involved in an accident on Friday.

The injured journalists include: Correspondents of ARISE NEWS, Channels Television, African Independent Television (AIT), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), as well as other members of the Correspondents’ Chapel and staff of the Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV) and the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

The unfortunate incident occurred along the Bauchi–Yelwan Duguri Road while the journalists were covering the inauguration of North East Development Commission (NEDC) projects by the Minister of State for Regional Development and the Managing Director of the NEDC.

While some of the victims sustained fractures and bodily bruises, medical authorities have confirmed that they were responding to treatment.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the state governor, Mukhtar Gidado noted that no life was lost.

“The affected journalists were swiftly evacuated to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, where they are currently receiving comprehensive medical care,” said the statement.

The statement added that Governor Bala Mohammed sympathised with the injured journalists, their families, colleagues, and respective media organisations.

The governor stressed: “We are profoundly concerned by this unfortunate incident and acknowledge the dedication and sacrifices journalists make in the discharge of their professional responsibilities, often under challenging conditions.”

The state government assured their families and respective media organisations that it was closely monitoring the situation and working with the hospital management to ensure that the victims received the best possible medical attention and support until full recovery is achieved.

It added, “We pray for the speedy healing and complete recovery of the injured journalists and pray that the Almighty Allah will grant them strength during this difficult time.”