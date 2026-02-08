As More Nigerians Die of Hospital Negligence

Following the death of a singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja, after suffering complications from a snakebite, the Senate last week urged health regulatory agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Health, to make the availability of anti-venoms and other essential reptile antidotes a mandatory requirement for the licensing, registration, and renewal of accreditation of private hospitals.

The upper chamber also called on the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to collaborate with NAFDAC to ensure the availability of safe and affordable anti-venoms in hospitals across the country.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senator Idiat Adebule, during plenary.

Reports circulating on social media alleged that the hospital was negligent and lacked anti-snake venom when she was brought in for treatment.

However, the management of FMC denied the allegations, stating that the hospital was neither negligent nor lacking anti-snake venom, and explained that Ms. Nwangene died from severe neurotoxic complications resulting from the snakebite.

But a member of the Amemuso Choir where Nwangene was a soprano singer claimed that as she was being treated at the FMC, the doctor in charge informed them that they urgently needed Neostigmine and additional doses of the medication already administered because the hospital had exhausted its supply.

He added that on the way to get the medication at Skylark Pharmacy, close to the National Hospital, the sad news came to them that she had passed.

While presenting the motion, Adebule urged the Senate to call on health regulatory agencies to make the stocking of essential antidotes a mandatory condition for licensing and accreditation of private hospitals.

The takeaway from the sad incident is that Nigerian public institutions are never prepared for emergencies.

It is only when sad incidents like this happen that the country’s leaders begin to sermonise. Governments at all levels need to be more proactive in addressing health-related emergencies. Why should medical centres not have common antidotes?

How many Nigerians will have to die due to the negligence of hospitals?

It is unfortunate that the deceased died the way she did. Nigeria must take healthcare very seriously. The fatalities from snakebites are too common these days.