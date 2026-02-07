Lagos, Abuja Continental Hotels Target Guests for Valentine’s Day

Charles Ajunwa

Continental Hotel, one of Nigeria’s premier luxury destinations, is targeting couples to spend their Valentine’s Day getaway in their facilities in Lagos and Abuja, promising them romantic experiences like no other.

The General Manager of Lagos Continental Hotel, Christoph Schleissing, explained that the hotel’s goal was to create magical, memorable moments for every couple.

“Our goal is to create magical, memorable moments for every couple, helping them celebrate their connection in the most sophisticated setting in Lagos,” he said.

“The hotel’s Valentine’s Day celebrations will feature live music, fine dining, and special surprises. Whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner or a lavish staycation, Lagos Continental Hotel has something for everyone,” he added.

According to him, from a 5-course gourmet dinner to a lively brunch with chilled Prosecco, the hotel has curated packages that cater to all tastes and preferences.

He explained that the hotel’s Sugar 52 Pool Bar & Lounge, is the perfect spot for a relaxed and exclusive vibe. “Reserve a special spot at the 5th-floor poolside cabanas and enjoy a chilled Prosecco, elegant decorations, and access to an à la carte menu.”

The Cluster Director of Marketing, Richard Mutanda, said the hotel’s packages were designed to deliver world-class hospitality that resonates with the spirit of love and celebration. “Our 2026 Valentine’s promotions offer exceptional romance and value.

“Imagine enjoying a romantic horse-drawled carriage ride around the city, or a couples’ spa treatment at the hotel’s luxurious wellness centre. The hotel’s team is dedicated to making your Valentine’s Day experience unforgettable.

“The hotel’s luxurious rooms and suites are available for couples looking to extend their stay. Each room is carefully designed to provide the ultimate relaxation experience.

“Lagos Continental Hotel is renowned for its exceptional service and luxurious amenities. This Valentine’s Day, choose the best and treat yourself and your loved one to an unforgettable experience.

“The hotel’s Valentine’s Day packages are designed to cater to all tastes and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a fun-filled celebration with friends, Lagos Continental Hotel has something for everyone.

“Enjoy your Valentine’s Day package at Lagos Continental Hotel and make this day one to remember, a unique opportunity to experience the best of Lagos’s luxury hospitality.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Lagos Continental Hotel this Valentine’s Day and witness the timeless elegance on showcase therein,” Mutanda said.

Similarly, Abuja Continental Hotel is working on two themes: ‘Be My Valentine’ and ‘Love in Every Touch’. Hotel’s General Manager, Aurelio Giraudo, revealed that they have curated packages that blend romance with luxury and African hospitality.

“Valentine’s Day is a beautiful opportunity to honour connection and care. At Abuja Continental, we’ve curated packages that blend romance with our signature luxury and African hospitality,” Giraudo said.

The ‘Be My Valentine’ dining packages, he noted offer couples a range of options, from a magical evening under the stars to a private gourmet experience.

“Imagine savoring a delicious dinner by the poolside, surrounded by the soothing sounds of nature, or enjoying a private dinner in the luxurious Obudu Exclusive setting,” he said.

According to him, the hotel’s 2026 Valentine’s offerings provide exceptional value and variety. “Our packages are designed to create meaningful, high-end moments in the heart of Abuja.”

He noted that the hotel’s ‘Love in Every Touch’ couples’ spa and wellness promotion is a perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate together. “The package includes a Swedish Massage, body analysis, access to the swimming pool, and a healthy smoothie drink.

“Couples can choose from a range of luxurious rooms and suites, each carefully designed to provide the ultimate relaxation experience with hotel’s world-class amenities and exceptional service ensuring that every moment is cherished.”

According to him, the Valentine’s Day celebrations will feature live music, fine dining, and special surprises stressing that the hotel’s team is dedicated to making this season truly special, ensuring every couple leaves with cherished memories.

He outlined that Abuja Continental Hotel located in the heart of Nigeria’s capital, makes it the perfect destination for a romantic getaway noting that the hotel’s serene surroundings and luxurious amenities create the ultimate ambiance for love and connection.

He explained that the hotel’s Valentine’s Day packages are designed to cater to all tastes and preferences adding that whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner, a relaxing spa experience, or a luxurious stay, Abuja Continental Hotel has something for everyone.

“Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is evident in every aspect of its Valentine’s Day offerings. From the exquisite dining options to the exceptional service, every detail is carefully crafted to ensure an unforgettable experience,” he noted.