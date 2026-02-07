KIA Motors Nigeria Strengthens Long-Standing

Support for Access Bank’s Lagos City Marathon

Bennett Oghifo

KIA Motors Nigeria has reaffirmed its sustained involvement with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, continuing its support of one of Africa’s premier athletic events, which it has backed for more than nine years.

The Lagos City Marathon, an internationally recognised annual road race that brings together runners from across Nigeria and beyond remains a key platform for promoting active lifestyles, community engagement and sports development in the region.

As part of the ongoing partnership, KIA Motors Nigeria collaborated with Access Bank and other stakeholders to reinforce its commitment to sporting initiatives that contribute to health, unity and social connection. Speaking on the company’s involvement, Omolade Akinyode, Marketing Manager, KIA Motors Nigeria, highlighted the company’s dedication to supporting initiatives that align with its values.

“Our involvement with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon reflects KIA Motors Nigeria’s long-term commitment to sports development and community engagement in Nigeria,” Akinyode said. “We believe in the value of activities that bring people together and promote healthier lifestyles.”

Over the years, the Marathon has drawn tens of thousands of athletes, both elite and recreational, showcasing Lagos as a vibrant hub for sporting excellence and cultural exchange. The continued participation of corporate partners such as KIA Motors Nigeria has helped extend the event’s impact and visibility, further enhancing its appeal on the African marathon circuit.

In addition to its support of the Marathon, the electric vehicle manufacturer continues to engage in initiatives that promote sustainability and mobility solutions nationwide, reinforcing its role as a key participant in both the automotive and broader community development landscape within Nigeria.

Kia Motors Nigeria is a mobility manufacturer with a strong presence across key markets worldwide. The company designs and produces a broad range of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), internal combustion engine vehicles, and alternative fuel options such as CNG, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and mobility solutions designed for modern transportation needs.