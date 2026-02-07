Chisco Rolls Out 80 Luxury Buses, 40 Trucks for New Drive-To-Own

Franchise, Begins Yutong, Sinotruk Assembly In Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

Road transport and logistics company, Chisco Transport Ltd, has officially commenced the assembly of Yutong luxury buses and Sinotruk trucks in order to ensure sustainable update

of its operational fleets and the smooth take-off of a new transport franchise.

Apart from being an accredited assembler of Yutong and Sinotruk, the new Chisco facility also assembles vehicles of other top Chinese commercial brands.

The company’s latest innovative venture called the Drive-To-Own franchise is driven by carefully screened and trained captains. who will take charge of the buses/trucks and operate according to the agreed terms.

A total of 80 buses and 40 trucks are set to begin operations, connecting the southeast with the north, as well as providing premium service on the Lagos-Accra West Coast route.

At a roll-out/key presentation ceremony last week in Lagos, the Chairman of the Chisco Group, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu, reiterated his desire to continue investing in ventures that impact on the economy, generate employment and improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

Chief Anyaegbu recalled his early days as a transporter, saying, “In 1981, when I ventured into transportation, I didn’t see it as the most profitable business. But, I saw it as a business that would employ many people.”

According to him, the vision of boosting road transportation (passengers, mails, parcels, cargo, etc) and generating employment by making impactful investments, gave birth to the Drive-To-Own initiative.

Also addressing the guests, the Managing Director of Chisco Transport, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu, assured that the company remains committed to always meeting the diverse demands of today’s road transportation and logistics.

The Managing Director stated, “Apart from moving passengers, we are also moving very critical items that are needed across the country. People are sending very important things, like medicines, and satisfying the customers is what our promise is. So, this responsibility is not to be taken lightly.”

A team of technicians from Yutong led by Mr. Damian Lee, earned a loud applause when they pledged a 24-hour after-sales back-up for the luxury buses being presented to the captains by Chisco Transport.

“Yutong will provide 24 hours of technical support and faster spare parts supply and also maintenance training.. And, we will be doing our best to keep the buses on the road,” Lee assured.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Drive-To-Own scheme said they had been adequately trained, and were now ready to render quality service to customers, in addition to ensuring the safety and comfort of the travellers all the time.

Onboard amenities in the 53-seater Yutong air-conditioned luxury buses include, but not limited to, soft and well upholstered seats, phone charging points, and on-screen entertainment. The trucks are equipped with state-of-the-arts facilities, including a bed space for the captain.

Buses and trucks produced at the new Chisco auto assembly plant located in the Iponri area of Surulere, Lagos, are also expected to be patronised by other transporters and logistics companies.