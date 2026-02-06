Niger State Threatens to Pull Out Tornadoes from NPFL

* Alleges ‘Politicisation of Policies’ of the topflight league

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Sports Commission has threatened to pull out the state’s professional football team, Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna, from the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) over alleged politicisation of policies by the league body.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of the First Niger State Intercollegiate Sports Competition, the Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Alhaji Danjuma Masu, accused the leadership of the NPFL of playing politics with the game.

The NPFL had sent Niger Tornadoes presently placed seventh on the topflight league table to either Ilorin or Jos for their remaining home games.

In taking the decision, NPFL claimed that the playing turf of the Bako Mohammed Kontagora Memorial Stadium was not up to standard enough, adding that the facility has no provision for television cameras to broadcast matches, live.

However, in his response to the claim by NPFL, Danjuma Masu insisted that the stadium turf “is far better than those of more than 60% of teams in the league.”

The Niger State Sports Commission Chairman also added that provision has been made for live television coverage from the stadium from the start of next football season.

“These people in NPFL are playing politics with the management of the league. We will not take this lightly. We are going to advise our state Governor to pull I Fer Tornadoes out of the NPFL,” Masu warned.

Earlier on Wednesday, another NPFL team, Kun Khalifat had withdrawn from the topflight league due to what the management of the club described as unfair and disproportionate sanctions imposed on the club by league authorities.

The club however rescinded its decision 24 hours later after the intervention of well-meaning football stakeholders in the country.

The NPFL had hammered Kun Khalifat with forfeiture of three points and three goals, as well as a fine of ₦10 million for not honoring their weekend fixture against El Kanemi in Maiduguri.

The club said it had provided what it considered valid reasons for its inability to fulfil the fixture, but claimed these explanations were rejected by the league body.

Meanwhile the first Intercollegiate Sports Competition to be Organised by the Sports Commission will begin in Minna next Monday with over 500 athletes from tertiary institutions participating.

Masu told sports writers that talents discovered during the tournament and other competitions to be held during the year would be invited into “open camp” from where the best would be picked to represent the state at the National Sports festival taking place in Enugu state next year

He said some private companies are sponsoring the games but declined to say the amount the hosting of the tournament will cost.

Trophies and medals are to be given to victorious teams and athletes at the end of the competition.