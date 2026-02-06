Neglected Groups and Nation’s Forthcoming Polls

Afakriya Gadzama writes that marginalised communities across the federation have a critical role to play in shaping Nigeria’s political future as 2027 general poll approaches. He argues that sustained backing for the current administration is essential to consolidating inclusive governance, deepening national development, and addressing long-standing challenges of social exclusion, economic hardship, and insecurity facing the nation.

My last article examined how President Bola Tinubu has made remarkable inroads into the northern parts of the country. The article was by no means exhaustive; however, it attracted reactions from many readers. The most instructive responses came from some of my professional colleagues and other commentators who felt that I should have been more comprehensive in explaining the reasons President Tinubu has made such tremendous political gains in the North—an area which, prior to his emergence as President, was considered largely beyond his reach.

A university classmate, who has been a key player in previous governments and is a respected political commentator and scholar, while agreeing with the central thrust of my argument, observed that I failed to adequately highlight the growing influence of groups that have long been alienated and suppressed by successive governments at both state and national levels.

The critic further noted that I did not sufficiently address how marginalised people across much of the country have been oppressed and rendered politically irrelevant through various forms of intrigue. As earlier stated in the article, among those emerging as strong forces within the Tinubu administration are individuals and groups who were previously marginalised by entrenched power structures. These groups are sizeable in population and, comparatively, highly educated.

In many states, they are also marginalised by elites within their own communities, who collude with those in power to perpetuate their oppression. As I pointed out, their plight is often the result of betrayal, sabotage, and collusion by a few among their own people. Their interests are frequently mortgaged by influential figures from their communities.

Enclaves of marginalised people exist in virtually all states of the federation. They are often excluded from government, and even when appointed, they are relegated to inconsequential positions.

It was also observed that those exercising political leadership, particularly at the state level, often ensure that the voices of these marginalised groups are neither heard nor acknowledged. Their votes are frequently manipulated or suppressed, which explains why their concerns remain ignored despite their educational attainment. Even when representatives of these groups find themselves in executive or legislative positions, they are still marginalised within government structures.

The point was forcefully made that, until the emergence of President Tinubu, these marginalised groups were routinely denied major development projects such as motorable roads, hospitals, industries, and schools. Their communities, as earlier noted, exist across all parts of the country.

In reality, they constitute the silent majority.

Regrettably, their votes often do not count in elections, as powerful interests, electoral personnel, and, at times, security agencies collude to suppress or manipulate results in favour of entrenched political actors. This explains why the same political interests have continued to dominate elective offices since the advent of democratic governance in the country.

Commenters on the article separately pointed out that this irregularity is precisely what they expect the Tinubu government to address in its efforts to court marginalised groups nationwide.

It will be recalled that, during a recent meeting, we explained that President Tinubu would enjoy massive electoral support from marginalised communities across the country if elections are transparent, free, and fair.

This expectation is largely a result of the awareness and recognition the President has accorded to previously marginalised groups since assuming office.

As earlier noted, President Tinubu has pursued a redemption agenda for the alienated and oppressed segments of society.

Under his leadership, many marginalised people have been freed from the imposition of unrepresentative political leadership. A notable example is the appointment of service chiefs, which is now largely based on competence and professional ability rather than political patronage.

The President’s recent appointments of individuals who were previously marginalised have been widely welcomed across the country, reflecting the positive reception of these reforms.

It is also important to note that the appointment of the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) has had a significant impact on improving the condition of marginalised groups across various sectors. One of the most positive outcomes of this appointment is the effective use of intelligence in addressing critical national security needs.

Additionally, the current leadership of the DSS has fostered improved confidence and cooperation among sister security agencies. Much of the success recorded by these agencies is attributable to the intelligence support and professional guidance provided by the Service and its Director-General.

Another major achievement of the current appointments is the restoration of confidence and professionalism across the security architecture. The prevailing culture of deception, excessive praise-singing, and reluctance to speak truth to power has been largely dismantled. Security and law enforcement agencies now benefit from the Director-General’s vast professional competence and experience.

In conclusion, failing to call for support for President Tinubu’s re-election in the forthcoming elections—given its potential to bring redemption to the plight of the long-oppressed majority—would be an omission. Supporting the President’s re-election is therefore crucial to safeguarding the interests of marginalised communities across the country.

-Gadzama, a former Director-General of the DSS, writes from Abuja.