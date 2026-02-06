INEC Registers Two Political Parties, 170 Other Groups Fail to Meet Requirements

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the registration of Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as two new political parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

It noted that its decision to register NDC was due to a judgement delivered by the Federal High Court, Lokoja, Kogi State, in Suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025 between Takori Mohammed Sanni & Ors v. INEC, which ordered the commission to register NDC as a political party.

The electoral body, however, revealed that 170 other associations that submitted letters of intent to be registered as political parties failed the constitutional requirements.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the first regular consultative meeting with Political Parties for 2026.

He recalled that the Commission received a total of 171 letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

The chairman said the associations were assessed in line with Sections 222 and 223 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Sections 75 and 79(1), (2) and (4) of the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as Clause 2 of the Commission’s regulations and guidelines for political parties, 2022.

Amupitan said 14 associations that satisfied the initial pre-qualification were invited to proceed to the next stage.

He explained that of these, eight successfully uploaded their documents on the commission’s dedicated portal.

These, Amupitan said, were: the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

He stated: “Out of the eight above, only two qualified for final assessment and verification of due compliance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“After due consideration, only the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) was found to have complied fully with the requirements of the law. Accordingly, the Commission has decided to register the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) as a political party, effective from today, 5th February 2025.

“Furthermore, the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, in Suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025 between Barr Takori Mohammed Sanni & Ors v. INEC ordered the Commission to register Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party.

“The Commission has decided to comply with the order and is being registered as a political party. Certificate of Registration will be handed over to the two new political parties in due course.”