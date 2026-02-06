Governor Adeleke Stresses the Importance of Education

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has stressed the importance of education, noting that a well-read population isstronger than those wielding brute force as a means of existence.

The governor stated this yesterday while speaking as the special guest of honour at the inauguration of Minaret University, Ikirun, and the investiture of the pioneer Vice Chairman of the institution, Prof. Abdullah Abdur-Rahman.

Adeleke said Osun State under his watch is building upon the legacy of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, which guaranteed an active citizenry that is ready and capable of resisting tyranny, impunity, and lawlessness.

The governor, while lauding Athe hmadiyya Muslim community, the founder of the institution, said: “With the Minaret and other upcoming private institutions and both existing old colleges and universities, Osun State will continue to advance in scholarship and good governance. Our sons and daughters will continue to make the state proud locally and internationally. Never shall Osun State retrogress, as the clock of advancement will continue to tick in our favour.

The mileage of the first republic was expanded by the late Bola Ige administration through its free education programme. That legacy was built upon in the new Osun State to guarantee an active citizenry that is ready and capable of resisting tyranny, impunity, and lawlessness.

“An educated populace cannot be deceived; they know the truth of governance. They are not affected by fake news; they have facts through their verified assessment. They appreciate good leaders; they detest anti-people government heads. Daily, the educated population assesses their leaders; they know the liars from those genuinely serving the state.”

In his address, the Chancellor of Minaret University, Azeez Alatoye, said the institution came up at a time when Nigeria grapples with profound social, economic, and moral challenges, adding that the university is positioned to respond to the challenges through quality teaching, relevant research, innovation, and community engagement.

Alatoye said the university has commenced academic activities with programmes in Data Science, Information Technology, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management.

According to him, “Minaret University was conceived not merely as another centre of learning, but as a citadel of excellence, firmly anchored on knowledge, discipline, moral uprightness, and service to humanity, values for which the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is globally known.

“At a time when our nation grapples with profound social, economic, and moral challenges, the role of universities has never been more critical. Minaret University is strategically positioned to

Respond to these challenges through quality teaching, relevant research, innovation, and community engagement. We are committed to global best practices while remaining deeply responsive to national and local development priorities.”

Addressing the pioneer students of the university, the chancellor urged them to embrace discipline, pursue excellence, and shape the culture of the institution.

“To our pioneer students, you are custodians of history. You bear the noble responsibility of setting standards and shaping the culture of this great institution. Embrace discipline, pursue excellence, and uphold the values upon which Minaret University is founded,” Alatoye added.

Speaking after his investiture, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdullah Abdur-Rahman, said the mission is to turn the university into a world-class tertiary institution for intellectual and manpower development of human resources for sustainable socio-economic development regionally, nationally, and internationally, adding, “I envision a university that is entrepreneurial, inclusive, and globally competitive.”

The VC, while calling for synergy among the university management, staff, students, and other stakeholders, reaffirmed his commitment to leading Minaret University towards excellence.

“I am mindful of the fact that no single individual can determine the success of a university. Through teamwork, open administration,n and democratic governance,e; we are poised to do our best to take Minaret University to an enviable height. All hands must be on deck, and there must be synergy among the university management, staff, students, and other stakeholders.”