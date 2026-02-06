  • Friday, 6th February, 2026

Aventium Taps Rising Enterprise Systems, Cloud Adoption to Drive Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

Avetium Technologies has said it is leveraging the surge in demand for enterprise-grade business systems and cloud adoption across the West African sub-region to drive its expansion drive.

The company, which recently rebranded from Avetium Consult to reflect its evolution into  full-scale technology disclosed this recently at Zoho Inspire event in Dubai, where it secured the landmark status  as ‘First Zoho Premium Partner in West Africa’ and also named Zoho Partner of the Year in Nigeria.

Speaking on the company’s recognition, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeyinka Adedokun described it as a validation of years of disciplined execution.

 “This recognition reflects the work our team has put into building strong systems, trusted partnerships, and long-term value for our clients. This global acknowledgement reinforces the belief that African-led teams can deliver at the highest international standards”.

He hinted further on the company’s growth strategy tied to the broader trend of digital transformation, and the organization’s strength  in modernizing operations and adopting cloud-based platforms to enhance governance and scalability. 

