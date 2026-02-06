2027: Why Nigerians Should Give Olawepo-Hashim a Chance

Dennis Okechukwu writes about the political trajectory of former spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, and submitted that

Nigerians need to entrust him with public office during the 2027 general elctions.

Nigeria’s greatest leadership problem is not a shortage of talent but a surplus of compromised ambition. Election after election, the country recycles familiar faces—men shaped by power, sustained by patronage, and stained by corruption. As the nation approaches 2027, the question Nigerians must confront is simple but urgent: who among those seeking power has truly lived above it?

One name answers that question with uncommon clarity: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Olawepo-Hashim’s political life did not begin in boardrooms or backroom deals. It began in resistance. Born on June 28, 1965, in Yelwa, present-day Kebbi State, his leadership instincts were forged early and tested severely during Nigeria’s darkest military years.

As a student leader at the University of Lagos in the late 1980s, he stood at the forefront of the anti-apartheid and pro-democracy struggles. In 1989, during nationwide protests against the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) and military authoritarianism, he was arrested and detained without trial under the dreaded Detention of Persons Decree No. 2. He spent months in solitary confinement. Amnesty International declared him a Prisoner of Conscience.

This was not performative activism. Over 200 Nigerians reportedly lost their lives during those protests. Olawepo-Hashim paid his own price with incarceration, intimidation, and a calculated attempt to destroy his future—the deliberate seizure of his university certificate for years after graduation.

Nigeria’s democracy has produced elections—but also plunder. Over 500 top politicians have faced corruption charges, their wealth traced to public theft and political fraud. Governors past and present. Senators. House of Representatives members. Party chieftains.

One name is missing from that list: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim. No indictment. No investigation. No secret accounts.

He has walked through power without being stained by it—humane in spirit, firm in principle, accessible to the people.

His word is his bond. And in a nation tired of betrayal, that alone is revolutionary.

When military authorities ensured he could not follow a conventional career path, Olawepo refused to beg or compromise. Instead, he reinvented himself. Through self-study and global exposure, he pioneered a niche in political communications, founding Setandsell Ltd., an outfit that treated politics as ideas—not commodities.

His business success, including investments in the international energy sector, was built without government patronage. In a country where political office often precedes wealth, Olawepo-Hashim represents the reverse: a man who built capacity before seeking power.

Olawepo-Hashim was not just present at the birth of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic—he helped midwife it. As part of the G-34 movement and the founding process of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he worked closely with other pro-democracy figures to dismantle military rule.

Yet what truly distinguishes him is what came after. As Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, he challenged tenure elongation plots, internal impunity, and constitutional abuse—even when silence would have benefited him. That principled stand cost him influence and eventually his place in the party he helped build.

In Nigerian politics, compromise is often praised as pragmatism. Olawepo-Hashim proved that principle still has a place in power.

In 1998, following the sudden death of General Sani Abacha, when Nigeria stood at the edge of chaos, Olawepo-Hashim was among the civilians who risked entering a military barracks to present a democratic transition roadmap to the armed forces. It was done when the balance of power was uncertain and the consequences unpredictable.

Earlier, when offered exile in Europe during military repression, he refused. “We have work to do in Nigeria,” he said—and returned home. That instinct—to run toward responsibility rather than away from danger—is the difference between ambition and leadership.

Olawepo-Hashim has subjected himself to electoral judgment. He contested the 2007 Kwara State governorship election—widely condemned by international observers as deeply flawed—emerging runner-up in a contest many believed he won. In 2019, he ran for president under the People’s Trust, challenging entrenched power structures with ideas rather than machinery.

Defeat did not embitter him. Instead, he returned to academia, earning postgraduate qualifications at the University of Buckingham—an uncommon humility in Nigerian politics.

Born in Northern Nigeria, politically rooted in the North-Central, and nationally networked across regions and generations, Olawepo-Hashim embodies the Nigeria that works beyond slogans. He is not boxed by ethnicity, religion, or inherited privilege. He is widely traveled, globally connected, and locally grounded.

Nigeria does not need another clever manager of decay. It needs leadership shaped by sacrifice, restrained by conscience, and driven by ideas.

Olawepo-Hashim offers something increasingly rare in public life: a consistent moral arc—from prison cell to party founding room, from business success to political service, from resistance to reform.

The question before Nigerians in 2027 is not whether he is perfect. It is whether the nation is finally ready to reward integrity over noise, courage over convenience, and character over connections.

For a country desperate for renewal, Olawepo-Hashim deserves more than attention. He deserves a chance.

However, the crisis in the PDP is both a challenge and an opportunity for Olawepo-Hashim. While internal divisions weaken the party’s electoral machinery, they strengthen his credibility, having long warned against impunity and lack of internal democracy. The smartest path forward is not to be trapped by the party’s troubles but to rise above them—building a broad national coalition that cuts across party lines, civil society, and reform-minded blocs. May Gbenga Hashim succeed!

-Okechukwu writes from Lagos.