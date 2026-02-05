UK Supports Nigerian Women’s Empowerment, As NSCDC Launches 2026-2030 Gender Policy

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The United Kingdom Government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting women’s rights and inclusive policymaking in Nigeria, saying this will lead to better outcomes, more women participation and growth.

Speaking yesterday at the formal launch of the 2026-2030 Gender Policy by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, Deputy High Commissioner of the British High Commission in Nigeria, Gill Lever, said the focus is on increasing women’s participation in Nigerian politics, which could lead to national transformation and improved social and economic policies.

At the programme which was organized by United Kingdom International Development, Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria, SPRiNG, in collaboration with the NSCDC, Lever said the UK government believes that women’s underrepresentation in politics is a missed opportunity for Nigeria’s development.

She added that with women making up nearly 50% of Nigeria’s population, their involvement in politics could bring significant benefits.

“This is a very inclusive policy that addresses technology-facilitated gender-based violence, embeds gender-responsive budgeting/monitoring and accountability systems,” she said.

Lever described the inauguration as a clear statement of intent, an affirmation of the leadership in the women, peace and security space and a confident step towards a more resilient Nigeria.

“The UK is supporting initiatives like the special seats bill to increase women’s representation in government. The UK government has also been instrumental in supporting Nigeria’s efforts, with a focus on strengthening training and institutional capacity.

“The UK government’s focus on women and girls is about promoting inclusive policymaking and protecting their rights. Including women in decision-making leads to better outcomes, more accountability, and growth” she said.

In his opening remarks, SPRiNG team leader, Dr. Ukoha Ukiwo said efforts, particularly in terms of security should be put in place to promote peace, protect human rights, and address violence against vulnerable groups and this includes women, young persons, and minorities.

With this, he highlighted that key areas of focus include promoting protection, ensuring civilian safety, and building community-government relationships, while reiterating that the gender policy and national action plans are crucial.

“Key initiatives include promoting protection, ensuring civilian safety, and building community-government relationships. The gender policy and national action plans are driving this agenda.

“Gender responsiveness remains key to security growth and awareness. The importance of addressing specific challenges faced by women, young people, and persons with disability cannot be overemphasized.”

He thanked the UK government’s support towards gender inclusion, and the NSCDC for adopting the gender policy.

Unveiling The document, Comptroller General of the corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said the policy launch is targeted towards addressing violence against women, young persons, and minorities as well as ensuring civilian protection and human rights in security services’ mandates.

He said the launch is also expected to enhance gender responsiveness in security matters while addressing specific challenges faced by vulnerable groups.