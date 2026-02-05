UBA GMD Visits Benin, Reaffirms Commitment to Strategic Economic Growth

.Mishra appointed CEO of UBA UK

Oriarehu Bonny

Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Oliver Alawuba, has reinforced the bank’s commitment to deepening and facilitating Republic of Benin’s economic growth, through dedicated support for its transformative infrastructure and development projects.

Alawuba made this disclosure during a high-level strategic working visit to the country on the 28th of January 2026.

The one-day engagement, which focused on strengthening ties with the government, key corporate clients, and the bank’s internal team, underscored UBA’s integrated approach to fostering economic growth.

Alawuba, who spoke during the courtesy meeting with the Senior Minister of Finance, Economy, and Cooperation of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, highlighted the bank’s ongoing as well as future support for the Government of Benin’s transformative infrastructure and development projects.

“Our presence in Benin is that of a committed stakeholder, and we see our role as a catalyst that will continue to collaborate in turning the vision of Benin’s strategic development plans into a tangible, bankable reality”

He further expressed the bank’s appreciation for the government’s partnership, specifically acknowledging the land allocated to UBA Benin as compensation for its former main branch, which was acquired for public utility.

In another development, UBA announced the appointment of Loknath Mishra as Chief Executive Officer of UBA UK.

The bank said the appointment, reinforces its commitment to strengthening its international footprint and enhancing its role as a key financial bridge between Africa and the world.

As CEO of UBA UK, Mishra will focus on positioning the UK subsidiary as a centre of excellence for regulatory compliance and customer service, strengthening financial resilience through diversified liquidity and income sources, as well as deepening UBA’s leadership in trade, transaction, and correspondent banking in support of business flows in and out of Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, Alawuba, said, “Loknath brings an exceptional combination of global banking experience, regulatory credibility and deep expertise in wholesale and transaction banking. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing UBA UK’s role as a flagship subsidiary for the Group and in strengthening our capacity to support trade and investment flows between Africa and international markets.”