Julius, Eddy Pondi Foundation Award ₦10m Scholarship to 100 Students

In a political climate often defined by short-term gestures, Rt. Hon. Julius Gbabojor Pondi’s approach to representation has taken a more deliberate path, one anchored in education and sustained through institutional partnership with the Eddy Pondi Foundation.

That approach is made evident with the recent disbursement of a ₦10 million scholarship scheme supporting 100 students across Delta State.

The programme, implemented by the Eddy Pondi Foundation, draws beneficiaries from Burutu, Warri South West, and Uvwie Local Government Areas, each receiving ₦100,000 after a structured and transparent selection process.

Unlike many interventions that end at disbursement, the scholarship is designed as a long-term commitment. Beneficiaries will continue to receive the ₦100,000 award annually for the duration of their first degree programmes, subject to the Foundation’s guidelines.

In an era of rising tuition costs and increasing dropout rates, the assurance of sustained support offers more than financial relief. It provides academic stability and confidence.

For many of the students, the scholarship represents trust as much as assistance. It affirms education as a credible route to opportunity and signals that academic effort is recognised and rewarded.

This focus on human capacity development reflects the core philosophy of the Eddy Pondi Foundation, which positions education as a tool for social mobility and community resilience.

The current scheme is part of a broader education agenda advanced by Julius Pondi. The lawmaker is currently enrolling 400 students from Burutu Federal Constituency, and the Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area, are also being sponsored for JAMB enrolment ahead of the 2026 examination cycle.

By removing early financial barriers, the initiative widens access to university education at a critical entry point.

The Sologha Ekpemupolo JAMB CBT Centre in Ogulagha, a brainchild of Pondi’s legislative acumen, now provides students in riverine communities with closer, safer access to examination facilities.

For many families, this has reduced the cost, risk, and disruption associated with long-distance travel for national examinations. While education remains central, the initiative reflects a wider understanding of representation as a lived experience.

The collaborative efforts between Julius Pondi and the Eddy Pondi Foundation demonstrate a sustained investment in people and institutions.

For students, families, and communities across the constituency, the impact is tangible. More importantly, it reinforces a simple idea that effective representation begins with deliberate attention to human potential and that education remains one of its most enduring foundations.