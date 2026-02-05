How MTN Made the Yuletide Hit Different with Y’elloTide

Long after the Yuletide decorations came down, the season continues to be remembered as one that hit different. For a lot of people, that feeling is inseparable from Y’elloTide, MTN’s festive experience that quietly, and sometimes loudly, touched lives across the country. Chiemelie Ezeobi, who monitored the multiple surprises, the shock and joy across board, writes that what unfolded in December was not just a campaign or a series of events, but a moving mosaic of moments that met Nigerians where they already were, and months later, those moments are still being felt

By the time December wound down, one thing was clear across cities and communities: the season had felt different. Louder in some places, lighter in others, and unexpectedly generous in between.

For many Nigerians, that difference came with a familiar colour-yellow, which was a name that quietly became part of the country’s festive vocabulary with the Y’elloTide.

Y’elloTide was MTN’s flagship festive season experience, rolled out across Nigeria as a mix of concerts, live shows, weddings, street activations, giveaways and moments of surprise.

It did not arrive as a single event or location, but as a sequence of experiences that met people in the middle of their December lives, on the road, at celebrations, in stores, at bus parks, and sometimes in places where no one expected anything at all. Rather than asking people to come somewhere special, Y’elloTide came to them.

A December That Moved with the People

What stood out about Y’elloTide was how widely it travelled. From Lagos to Abuja, Enugu to Port Harcourt, and across other cities, MTN’s festive experience unfolded in ways that felt both big and personal.

All MTN customers, new and existing, were able to take part in the season’s activities. Some planned ahead, registering through the Y’elloTide portal for concerts or experiences. Others simply stumbled into moments, a free bus ride, a store visit, a street activation that changed the tone of an ordinary day.

December is already crowded with expectations in Nigeria. Y’elloTide did not try to compete with that. Instead, it blended into it.

The Portal That Pulled It All Together

Behind the scenes, much of the season ran through the Y’elloTide portal. It served as the central hub where customers subscribed to Vibe Packages, accessed event tickets, tracked countdowns and registered for concerts and experiences across multiple cities.

For many users, the portal simplified what could have been an overwhelming season. Instead of chasing information across platforms, everything lived in one place, concerts in Lagos, experiences in Abuja, registrations in Enugu or Port Harcourt.

It was practical, but it also reflected something deeper: the idea that December experiences could be planned, not just stumbled into.

Vibe Packages and the Value of Staying Connected

Connectivity mattered more than ever during the festive season, and MTN leaned into that reality with its Vibe Packages. Customers chose between the Vibe Starter, Vibe Insider and Vibe Curator, each offering voice and data bundles paired with value added benefits designed specifically for the yuletide period.

For many customers, these packages became their entry point into Y’elloTide. Most activities were free for those who purchased a package, while others came at discounted or bundled rates. It was not just about data or airtime; it was about unlocking access to experiences.

Seven Days That Defined the Season

If Y’elloTide had a heartbeat, it was Y’ello Week. For seven straight days, experiences unfolded across Nigeria, weddings were surprised, rides were offered, treats were shared, and shows lit up different cities. While the activations were nationwide, Lagos and other festive hotspots carried some of the loudest energy.

Y’ello Week felt fast, joyful and unpredictable, much like December itself. One day it was a wedding surprise, the next a rave, then a bus ride or a street appearance that had people stopping to ask, “What’s going on here?”

When Love Took Centre Stage

December is wedding season in Nigeria, and Y’elloTide found a natural home there. Through Y’elloTide Weddings, couples were invited to nominate their ceremonies for a surprise.

For those selected, MTN showed up, sometimes quietly, sometimes dramatically, turning already emotional days into moments couples would talk about long after the guests had gone home. Gifts were shared, memories were created, and love became part of the festive story Y’elloTide was telling. It was one of the season’s softer touches, and also one of its most memorable.

Nights That Belonged to the Crowd with Rave Parties

For those who live for December nights, the Y’ello Rave Party delivered exactly what it promised. High energy shows combined music, live performances and immersive brand experiences, pulling in crowds that wanted more than just background sound.

In Lagos especially, the rave parties captured the city’s December spirit, bold, loud, crowded and unapologetically alive. They were nights where people danced, shouted lyrics, recorded memories and left knowing they had been part of something shared.

Meaning Relief, One Ride at a Time

Not every Y’elloTide moment was loud. Some were quietly practical. The Y’ello Train offered free daily bus rides from major bus parks in selected cities. In a month known for traffic and long waits, those rides became small but meaningful relief for commuters moving around for work, family visits or last minute errands. It was a reminder that festive cheer does not always come with music. Sometimes, it comes with a seat on a bus.

Santa, Merch and the Magic of Surprise

Y’elloTide also thrived on details. The Merch Market offered exclusive merchandise, while Y’ello Santa appeared in different locations as MTN #PaintTheStreetsYello, especially delighting children and families. Then there were the surprises that could not be scheduled. At Just Rite on Ring Road in Ibadan, a routine shopping trip turned into something else entirely when customers received unexpected vouchers.

“Oh wow. This is such a pleasant surprise,” said Gbemisola A., who received a ₦10,000 voucher. “I have always known MTN to do these kinds of surprises during the December period, but I have never benefited until today. Thank you MTN. Keep up the good work.”

When December Finally Slowed Down, Memories Abound

By the time the season eased into January, Y’elloTide had already left its mark. It had moved through cities, weddings, roads and nights, leaving behind stories people told casually, at home, at work, online.

It was not just the scale of activities that mattered, but the way they showed up in everyday life. Y’elloTide did not try to redefine December. It simply leaned into it, amplified it, and coloured it yellow. And when people looked back on the season, many agreed on one thing: December really did hit different and MTN played a role in that.

It echoed the simple truth behind the season, captured in the words of Aisha Mumuni, MTN Chief Digital Officer, who said, “at MTN, we believe in connecting people”. In December, MTN did just that, and even now, in February, the feeling of being connected still lingers.