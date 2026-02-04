YABATECH, Sterling Bank Launch Work-Study Programme to Boost Graduate Employability

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and Sterling Bank Plc have launched a structured work-study programme aimed at bridging the gap between academic training and industry needs, in a move to boost graduate employability and strengthen Nigeria’s human capital base.

The initiative, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the college’s Council Chamber recently, is designed to integrate classroom learning with paid workplace experience, enabling students to graduate with practical, market-ready skills.

Group Head, Sterling Academy, Mr. Kola Oluyemi, said that the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to building a future-ready workforce through deliberate collaboration with educational institutions. He noted that aligning academic instruction with real industry requirements is critical to addressing youth unemployment and strengthening Nigeria’s talent pipeline.

According to him, “the programme was conceived as a practical response to the persistent disconnect between what students are taught in school and what employers expect in the workplace.” He explained that participants would acquire professional competencies, work ethics and confidence, alongside their academic qualifications.

Oluyemi disclosed that the initiative targets National Diploma (ND) graduates and undergraduates, who will combine paid employment at Sterling Bank with continued academic studies, adding that beneficiaries would also pursue further education through scholarships supported by the bank under its Grow with Sterling initiative, which focuses on human capital development as a driver of sustainable national growth.

YABATECH Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, described the collaboration as a strategic step towards repositioning technical education for relevance and impact. He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to producing graduates that are not only academically sound, but also equipped with practical skills and industry exposure.

He said the partnership reinforces YABATECH’s long-standing advocacy for stronger town and gown relationship, where industry actively contributes to curriculum development, training delivery and student growth.

Also speaking, Director, Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations, Dr. Mas’ud Ajala, said the initiative was informed by current labour market realities and the growing demand for technically skilled ND graduates. He noted that engagements with private sector leaders showed that ND graduates are among the most sought-after talents in today’s job market.

“We are proposing a work-and-study opportunity for our ND graduates. This initiative responds directly to the needs of society and industry. There are available job opportunities, and we want our graduates to key into them while continuing their education,” Ajala said.

He added that the college would provide full institutional support to ensure the success of the programme.