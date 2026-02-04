Troops Uncover, Dismantle Three ISWAP Facilities, Eliminate Five Top Commanders, 27 Fighters

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have uncovered and dismantled three major detention facilities operated by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) deep within the Timbuktu Triangle of the Sambisa Forest, an area spanning parts of Borno and Yobe States.

The operation, carried out during sustained offensive actions in the terrorists’ enclave, also resulted in heavy losses for ISWAP.

Five top commanders—identified as two Qaids and three Munzirs—were eliminated alongside 27 other fighters during intense exchanges with advancing troops.

Several additional terrorists were reported to have sustained severe injuries.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said preliminary assessments showed that the dismantled detention centres were capable of holding up to 300 captives, underscoring their importance to ISWAP’s operational and coercive structure.

According to him, continued pressure from troops forced the terrorists to abandon the facilities, leading to the escape of more than 70 detainees.

Many of the freed captives later resurfaced in surrounding communities, including Goniri, Buratai and Mandaragirau.

“One of the escapees, Malam Jidda Ba Jidda, a native of Kufi village near Buratai in Biu Local Government Area, who was abducted on 22 December 2025, revealed that he fled during a gun battle between ISWAP fighters and advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle,” Colonel Uba said.

Following the successful clearance of the area, troops deliberately demolished the three detention facilities to permanently deny the terrorists any opportunity to reuse or reoccupy them.

The operation was executed without incident, reflecting the resilience, professionalism and combat effectiveness of the personnel involved.

Uba noted that the destruction of the detention camps represents more than a tactical success.

He said it significantly weakens ISWAP’s internal enforcement system, disrupts its ability to detain civilians for ransom, and further constrains its freedom of action.

The mass escape of detainees, he added, deprives the group of a major source of funding, while potentially providing valuable intelligence to support ongoing military operations.

He described the development as a major breakthrough into areas previously considered beyond the reach of security forces, highlighting the growing effectiveness and sustainability of counter-insurgency efforts in the North-east.

The spokesman explained that the operation was conducted under Operation Desert Sanity V, following intelligence-led manoeuvres and sustained offensive pressure that compelled terrorist elements to abandon critical infrastructure within their strongholds.

“The exposure and destruction of these facilities clearly demonstrate that troops of Operation Hadin Kai have penetrated deep into ISWAP’s inner sanctuaries, denying the group both physical space and psychological advantage,” he said.

While the overall security situation across the theatre remains calm but unpredictable, Uba stated that troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to maintaining pressure on terrorist elements, denying them safe havens, and restoring lasting peace and security across the North-east.