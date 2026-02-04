Teesas Education Opens New JAMB Tutorial Centres in Lagos, Owerri

Funmi Ogundare

Teesas Education has expanded its operations with the opening of two new learning centres dedicated to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) tutorials, in an effort to reinforce its footprint in Nigeria’s education sector following strong performance outcomes.

The new centres, located at Ikota, Lekki and ICAPS in Owerri, Imo State, bring the number of Teesas Education’s JAMB tutorial centres nationwide to four.

Chairman and Founder of Teesas Education, Mr. Osayi Izedonmwen, described the expansion as a strategic move aimed at scaling impact after the organisation recorded impressive results over two consecutive years.

According to him, Teesas achieved a 97 per cent pass rate in 2024 and improved on this with a 98 per cent pass rate in 2025.

He added that 25 per cent of first-time Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who enrolled at Teesas centres scored above 300.

“We have tested our process for two consecutive years, achieving a 97 per cent pass rate in 2024 and 98 per cent in 2025. It is now time to scale for impact,” Izedonmwen said.

He explained that the strong performance recorded by students is the result of a deliberate effort to identify gaps in conventional JAMB tutoring and build a structured system that delivers measurable outcomes.

This approach, he noted, has attracted students from some of Lagos’ top schools, including Whitesands School, Lagoon School and Meadow Hall School.

With the new centres, the chairman stated that Teesas Education remains committed to expanding access to quality JAMB preparation while maintaining the standards that have driven its success.

A major distinguishing feature of Teesas Learning Centres is the compulsory pre-assessment test for all new students, complemented by weekly computer-based mock examinations designed to monitor progress and prepare candidates for the UTME environment.

Master Araoluwa David Ashiru, 16, a student of Whitesands School, who scored 349, confirmed the effectiveness of the model in the 2025 UTME.

He said his initial low score in a mock examination pushed him to take the programme more seriously.

“Scoring less than 150 out of 400 in my first weekly mock exam was a wake-up call,” he said. “Teesas helped me achieve 349 by teaching me time management and covering a huge syllabus in a short period. The CBTs were very thorough, and reviewing my weak areas after each test made a big difference.”