Oyetola Approves Digitisation of Nigeria’s Fish Import Licence to Strengthen Local Production

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the digitisation of Nigeria’s fish import licencing process as part of efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency and regulatory oversight within the nation’s fisheries sector.

The Minister has therefore directed the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture to expedite action towards the swift implementation of the digital platform, signalling the government’s renewed commitment to modernising marine administration while strengthening domestic fish production capacity.

Oyetola emphasised that the initiative represents a critical reform designed to reposition Nigeria’s fisheries sector for sustainable growth and competitiveness.

He stated that the digitisation of fish import licensing was a major step towards eliminating administrative bottlenecks, improving transparency and ensuring that our regulatory processes align with global best practices.”

The Minister, in a statement by his Special Adviser yesterday, added that the reform would not only simplify procedures for genuine operators but would also strengthen government oversight, promote accountability and support our broader objective of boosting local fish production.

The Minister added: “The approval represents a significant step in the ongoing reform agenda of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which seeks to deploy technology-driven solutions to improve governance, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and promote accountability across the fisheries value chain.

“The transition from manual licensing procedures to a digital system is expected to streamline application processes, minimise delays, eliminate duplications and drastically reduce opportunities for human interference and administrative inefficiencies.

“By introducing an automated licencing framework, the Ministry is positioning Nigeria’s fisheries management system to align with global best practices in maritime and aquatic resource administration.

“When completed, the digitisation initiative will provide real-time data monitoring capabilities, enabling the Ministry to accurately track import volumes, evaluate supply gaps and implement evidence-based policy decisions.

“Improved data analytics will support more strategic planning for Nigeria’s fisheries sector, ensuring that import licences are granted in a manner that reflects national food security priorities while protecting local producers from unfair competition.

“The digital system is also expected to strengthen regulatory compliance by ensuring that only qualified and duly registered importers receive licences, thereby curbing illegal and unregulated importation activities that have historically undermined local aquaculture investments.”

He further stressed that the reform was fundamentally linked to the Ministry’s commitment to revitalising domestic production, noting that, “Nigeria has enormous potential to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production, and we must create policies that encourage investment in local aquaculture while responsibly managing importation.”

“Our goal is to progressively reduce dependence on imported fish by strengthening local capacity, creating jobs and supporting Nigerian fish farmers to thrive in a more competitive and well-regulated environment.

“This directive is closely aligned with our broader vision to boost indigenous fish production and reduce Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported fish products. Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest consumers of fish, with demand consistently outpacing local supply,” he added.