Mutfwang Urges Indigenes to Eschew Tribal, Ethnic, Regional Sentiments

• As diaspora group seeks policy consistency, enabling investment environment

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has urged indigenes both at home and abroad to eschew tribal, ethnic, and regional sentiments.

Mutfwang who made the appeal in Washington DC, United States of America, during a strategic engagement with a disapora group, under the platform of the Plateau State Association, USA (PSA-USA), stressed that unity and mutual understanding are indispensable to lasting peace and sustainable development.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that the governor while acknowledging the group’s advocacy, development initiatives, and commitment to peace, commended their constructive role in advancing the interests and development of Plateau State.

The governor took the occasion to reaffirm his readiness to work closely with the diaspora, emphasizing that inclusive engagement remains central to his vision for a peaceful, united and prosperous Plateau State.

He explained his decision to move from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not driven by partisan considerations, but by what he described as a strategic decision taken in the broader interest of Plateau State and its long-term stability.

He accordingly called on all Plateau indigenes to work collectively toward building a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Plateau State that all citizens can be proud of.

Earlier, the group tasked the governor on policy consistency and creation of an enabling environment for investment in the state.

National President of PSA-USA, Dr Barth Shepkong, who led members of the National Executive Committee (EXCO) and other members of the association to the strategic engagement highlighted the vast contribution and potential of the Plateau diaspora.

He noted their contributions go beyond remittances, to include human capital, professional expertise, global networks, and investment capacity across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, technology, entrepreneurship, and peace-building

Shepkong stated that unlocking this potential depends largely on confidence in governance, policy consistency and the strength of the enabling environment.

“PSA-USA shared insights from diaspora investors, noting that reliability and consistency in honoring agreements remain key drivers of sustained investment interest,” the communique read in part.