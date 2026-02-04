LCCI Vice President Highlights 7 Laws for Business Excellence

Mary Nnah

MD/CEO of KSP Shipping and Logistics Limited and Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ambassador Kola Aderibigbe, has identified seven laws for business excellence, urging Business Club Ikeja (BCI) members to adopt a proactive mindset, develop capacity, stay positive, be persistent, and be open to opportunities and new experiences.

Speaking at BCI’s 30th-anniversary celebration, themed, “New Year, New Heights”, Aderibigbe emphasised the significance of 30 years, citing examples of notable figures who achieved greatness at this milestone. “30 years, for mankind, is very significant. It is a threshold of maturity. It is a time for a man or a woman to pick up his or her destiny for the next time,” he said.

The President of BCI, Dr. Florence Adesola Falaiye, in her speech, celebrated the club’s growth and achievements over the years.

She noted that the club’s progress has been driven not merely by infrastructure but by people, and that its success is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration.