Imo @ 50: Celebrating Co-founder of Nigeria’s First Airline, John Anyaehie

Before Imo reached the milestone of the golden jubilee anniversary of its creation, there had been men who did not just hit gold, but also gave numerous men the tool for mining their own gold. Chief John Richard Anyaehie of the Toyota Crown West Africa fame was a man of notable personal wealth, but if it were just about wealth, he might have as well passed on like every other mortal, but he was a man of means who gave many men the means to make their own wealth.

Renowned for his massive wealth as well as his philanthropy, Chief Anyaehie was conferred with the title of the Lord Mayor of Nkwere ancient kingdom. Notable for his trailblazing exploits in business and as well as availing the younger ones and his numerous mentees of notable business opportunities and support, which earned him the title of Omhereuzo of Orlu, which literally means the one who opens the road for others to pass through.

Chief Anyaehie’s deliberate investments in human capital development from the early 70s when he was among West Africa’s wealthiest businessmen, is partly responsible for Imo State’s high per capita when compared to other states. For over four decades, the Lord Mayor of Nkwere invested in the education of numerous people and assisted many others to attain enviable successes in business, creating many millionaires along the way.

He was renowned for his interests in wide ranging businesses, including, in the automobile industry, which earned him the alias of ‘Toyota Crown’, because of his sole agency or distributorship right with the foremost Japanese automobile manufacturing company. He also played pioneering roles in the establishment of some of Nigeria’s earliest commercial banks, and held majority shares in these banks which include the defunct African Continental Bank (ACB), Hallmark Bank, and also Diamond Bank. He was a key player in the real estate industry and the manufacturing sector, where he established and owned Richards Paints, a paint manufacturing company and Richards foams, for the production of mattresses, etc.

Anyaehie was driven more by the thirst to create more opportunities for people than for his own personal economic advancement, hence, his venture into various industries, where he created thousands of direct and indirect jobs and multiple business and wealth opportunities for people, especially, Ndigbo and especially, people of present day Imo State.

The history of Nigeria’s aviation industry will not be complete without a good mention of his name. According to the First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, “One significant thing I will say that many people did not know is that the first indigenous airline that was to run in Nigeria was known as Standard Airways. This Airline was formed in 1966 by a company formed by Igwe Peter Ezenwa, from Oba and had on the board Joe Nwankwu from Abagana, Edward Evo from Ezinihite, all from Anambra State; John Anyaehie from Nkwere, in Imo State; and my humble self, Mbazulike Amaechi…”

Although the Nigeria-Biafra civil war of 1967-70 scuppered the takeoff of the airline, the foresight of the individuals involved in the conceptualisation of the airline cannot be forgotten and should not be erased from the history books. They merit the credit for showing that it was possible to open an indigenous airline, and it is to the credit of their vision that we have many indigenous airlines in Nigeria today.

As we mark the golden jubilee of Imo’s creation, there is no doubt that Chief John Richard Anyaehie, the Lord Mayor of Nkwere, deserves a central place in the Imo Hall of Fame, which is set to be unveiled by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

* Mr. Isilebo writes from Abuja