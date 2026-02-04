Greensprings Students Achieve

Outstanding IGCSE Results in 2024/2025 Session

Students of Greensprings School recorded an exceptional performance in the 2024/2025 IGCSE examinations, with top candidates earning multiple A* and A grades across subjects, reflecting a strong culture of academic discipline and excellence.

Leading the cohort was Temilola Okeniyi, who achieved an impressive 8A and 1A grades*, closely followed by Kanyekele Njoku, who also made 8A and 1A grades*. David Ayodele secured 8A grades*, while Riritarioluwa Doherty and Osinachi Okwara each recorded 7A and 2A grades*, placing them among the top five performers for the year.

Across the broader cohort, many students earned multiple distinctions in core subjects including Mathematics, English Language, and the Sciences, aligning with international benchmarks for the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum. The results highlighted students’ ability to demonstrate strong subject mastery, critical thinking, and consistent academic focus.

The school stated that the 2024/2025 performance reflected its continued commitment to maintaining high academic standards and providing an environment that supports student achievement. Education observers noted that outcomes at this level typically indicate strong instructional systems, structured academic support, and early preparation strategies that help students perform confidently in external examinations.

“These results also served as a strong foundation for students progressing into advanced academic pathways, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and other pre-university qualifications.”

Looking ahead to the 2025/2026 academic session, the school stated that expectations remain high as it continues to build on this momentum, sustain academic excellence, and equip students with the skills required to thrive in increasingly competitive global learning environments.