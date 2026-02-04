FCT: Court Restrains NLC, TUC, Others from Proposed Strike

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Justice Emmanuel Danjuma Sibilim of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday, issued an order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and three others from embarking on any form of industrial action or protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Justice Sibilim made the order while delivering ruling in an ex- parte application filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike and the FCT Administration against the Labour Unions and their leaders.

Others affected by the restraining order include; Comrades Benson Upah, General NA Toro, and Stephen Knabayi.

The motion ex parte dated February 2, was drawn from a suit marked: NICN/ABJ/30/26, and filed by Dr. Ogwu James Onoja, SAN, on behalf of the Minister and the FCTA.

After listening to the Claimants, Justice Sibilim granted an interim order restraining the 1st to 5th respondents and their privies or agents from embarking on strike pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also ordered the 6th-9th defendants who are security agencies to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in the FCT.

In an affidavit in support of the exparte, claimants alleged that the Chairman of the FCT Council of labour union had sent a message of mobilization to members and affiliated unions for a mass protest scheduled for February 3.

Claimants submitted the move is in violation of the orders of the court made earlier.

He noted that after the ruling of the court on January 27, the order of the court was served on the defendants, same day the NLC and TUC issued a statement to all affiliated unions to intensify and sustain the strike.

The statement jointly signed by both unions directed that the striking workers should resume the strike as the unions’ law, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, had filed an appeal against the interlocutory ruling.

With this statement, JUAC issued a circular directing all employees to continue the strike.

This position they say is aimed at causing break down of law and order in the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned until February 10, for hearing of the motion on notice.