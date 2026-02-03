Nigeria to Host Uzbekistan in 2026 Davis Cup World Group II Playoff 

Team Nigeria will take on Uzbekistan in the World Group II Playoffs of the 2026 Davis Cup, scheduled for February 7 and 8 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club 1895 in Lagos.

The Nigerian team, made up of Adeleye Daniel, Emmanuel Michael, Bulus Christopher, Abua Canice, and Alafia Ayeni, will compete in both the men’s singles and doubles events as they seek a historic victory on home soil.

Nigeria secured the playoff berth following a convincing outing at the African Group III tournament in Zimbabwe, where they finished among the top teams alongside Namibia and Senegal. Their impressive performance earned them promotion and a place in the highly competitive World Group II Playoffs.

Following Nigeria’s qualification, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) officially confirmed Nigeria’s hosting rights, giving the country the advantage of playing before a home crowd in Lagos.

A win against Uzbekistan would see Team Nigeria advance to World Group II, and potentially World Group I, bringing them closer to the elite stage of global tennis and the possibility of featuring at the Davis Cup World Finals.

Reacting to the development, President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Victor Ochei, expressed confidence in both the team’s readiness and the country’s capacity to host a successful tournament.

“We are optimistic that Nigeria will not only host a successful Davis Cup playoff but will also overcome Uzbekistan and return the country to the global spotlight in tennis,” Ochei said.

The NTF president also commended the Lagos State Government, the National Sports Commission, and members of the Local Organising Committee for ensuring that all logistics and facilities are in place ahead of the tie.

The Davis Cup playoff is expected to draw significant attention from tennis enthusiasts and sports fans across the country as Nigeria looks to make a strong statement on the international stage.