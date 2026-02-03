For Nigerian Entrepreneur Ezeobi, Industrialist of the Year Award is Another Feather in His Cap

Chairman,John Zobis Group, Chief John Ezeobi, has once again etched his name in gold in Nigeria’s industrial history, having been honoured with the prestigious 2025 Sun Industrialist of the Year Award, an honour reserved for individuals whose contributions have significantly shaped the nation’s economic and manufacturing landscape.

The high-profile recognition was conferred on Chief Ezeobi during the award ceremony held over the weekend at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where captains of industry, political leaders, community rulers, senior government officials, clergy, and other distinguished personalities converged to celebrate excellence, resilience, and uncommon achievement across different sectors of national life.

According to reports, Chief Ezeobi’s emergence as Industrialist of the Year stood out significantly, not only because of the calibre of past recipients of the award, but also due to his age and the speed with which he has built a formidable industrial brand. He is one of the youngest Nigerian ever to be honoured as Industrialist of the Year by The Sun Newspaper, as well as the youngest indigene of Anambra State to receive the award, a feat that has further cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic young industrial figures of his generation.

The award recognised his visionary leadership and sustained contributions to Nigeria’s economy through manufacturing, particularly in the cable production industry, where the Zobis Group has grown into a major player, providing locally manufactured products, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the reduction of import dependence in critical industrial materials.

Presenting the award, the Chairman of United Nigeria Air, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, commended Chief Ezeobi’s courage and noted that Ezeobi’s achievements are a source of pride not only to Anambra State and the South-East, but to Nigeria as a whole, stressing that the country needs more entrepreneurs of his kind to drive sustainable economic growth.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Managing Director of Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, described Zobis and other awardees as uncommon achievers who refused to be constrained by the limitations of a developing economy. He noted that the honourees distinguished themselves by taking bold risks, confronting challenges head-on, and carving out paths of success through resilience, discipline, and innovation.

Also speaking, the Founder of The Sun Publishing and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, reiterated that The Sun was conceived as a public trust and has remained apolitical in its editorial and award processes. He emphasised that the Newspaper belongs to the Nigerian people and that its awards are guided strictly by merit, credibility, and national interest.

Reacting shortly after receiving the award, Chief Ezeobi expressed profound gratitude to The Sun Newspaper for recognising his efforts, describing the honour as both humbling and inspiring. He pledged to remain steadfast in his commitment to industrial excellence, innovation, and national development, noting that the recognition would further spur him to do more for the country. He dedicated the award to his family, the management and staff of John Zobis Group, whom he described as tireless partners in progress, and to hardworking Nigerians whose daily struggles and resilience continue to motivate his entrepreneurial journey.

Widely regarded as a dominant force in Nigeria’s cable manufacturing industry, Chief Ezeobi is often described as the youngest industrialist in the sector in Africa. As founder of John Zobis Group, a fast-growing conglomerate with strong interests in cable manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas, he has consistently demonstrated a strong belief in local production, capacity building, and long-term value creation. Under his leadership, the group has continued to expand its operational footprint while maintaining a reputation for quality, innovation, and reliability.

The 2025 Sun Awards ceremony also celebrated several prominent Nigerians across politics, governance, business, traditional institutions, and religion. Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, emerged as Man of the Year, while the governors of Kano, Cross River, Oyo, and Zamfara states were honoured as Governors of the Year for their leadership and governance strides.

Other award recipients included the Olubadan of Ibadan, HM. Senator Rashidi Ladoja, and the revered traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu. The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, and Senator Solomon Adeola were also recognised as Man of the Year respectively, while the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibril Barau, and respected clerics such as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and Bishop Mike Okonkwo received honours for their contributions in their respective fields. Her Excellency, Barrister Chioma Uzodimma, was also named First Lady of the Year.

Chaired by the Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, the ceremony, which attracted dignitaries from across the country, reinforced the credibility of the Sun Awards as one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms for celebrating excellence.