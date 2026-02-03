  • Tuesday, 3rd February, 2026

Elumelu Celebrates with Onicha-Ugbo Indigenes in Abuja

Uzoma MBA

Former Minority Leader of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, on Sunday joined members of the Onicha-Ugbo Patriotic Union, Abuja Central Branch, to celebrate their New Year Thanksgiving ceremony held at Fakaz Events Centre, Area 10, Abuja.

The distinguished lawmaker was warmly received by his kith and kin who turned out in large numbers for the colourful event.

A special traditional prayer was offered for him by the Owelle of Onicha-Ugbo, Chief Dr Atugbokoh, following Elumelu’s presentation of assorted wines to the gathering, in line with local custom.

Speaking at the event, Elumelu described Onicha-Ugbo as his home and birthplace, noting that his mother hails from the town.

He expressed deep appreciation for the unity, solidarity, and sense of community displayed by Onicha-Ugbo indigenes resident in Abuja.

The former Minority Leader also joined other dignitaries and community members in the cutting of the thanksgiving cake and watched with admiration as youths of Onicha-Ugbo thrilled the audience with a captivating Okanga dance performance.

The event was marked by goodwill messages, cultural displays, and renewed commitment to the progress and unity of Onicha-Ugbo people both at home and in the diaspora.

