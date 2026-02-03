Ardova Launches AP Supermax Motor Oil

Kayode Tokede

Ardova Plc has launched AP Supermax Motor Oil, a new affordable lubricant brand aimed at serving older engines and everyday users, as the company seeks to deepen market penetration and grow its customer base amid challenging economic conditions.

Speaking at the official unveiling in Lagos, the Deputy Managing Director of Ardova, Dr. Abiola Babatunde Ojo, described the launch as a major milestone for the company, noting that while Ardova has long been associated with premium lubricant brands, market realities now demand high-quality products that remain accessible to a broader segment of consumers.

She explained that AP Supermax was deliberately positioned as a “fighter brand” to compete in the highly price-sensitive segment of the lubricant market.

According to her, the product is expected not only to meet the needs of existing customers but also to attract new users, expand Ardova’s footprint, and strengthen earnings over the medium term.

Ojo expressed optimism about the outlook for the oil and gas sector in 2026, saying early signs point to better alignment among stakeholders across the value chain.

She noted improved collaboration with refineries and a renewed industry-wide willingness to work together, which he said should deliver better outcomes than those recorded in 2025.

On the product positioning, she clarified that AP Supermax is available in one-litre and four-litre packs, reflecting prevailing usage patterns. One-litre packs are targeted at small engines and generators, while four-litre packs are designed for motorcycles, tricycles, es and similar applications.

She added that additional pack sizes could be introduced in the future if the market demand evolves.

Ojo stressed that AP Supermax does not replace Ardova’s premium lubricant offerings. Instead, it complements the existing portfolio by serving older engines that require monograde oil. He advised users of modern vehicles to continue using premium multigrade and synthetic products such as AP Visco and AP Super V, while AP Supermax is tailored for older vehicles, small engines and generators.

She also addressed concerns around pricing sustainability, explaining that the competitive pricing of AP Supermax is supported by Ardova’s production scale, supply-chain efficiency,iency and in-house manufacturing capabilities. The product is currently distributed through 11 warehouses and more than 700 retail stations nationwide, ensuring wide accessibility.

Earlier, the General Manager, AP Lubricant Sales and Marketing, Mrs. Folasade Taiwo, said the product was developed following extensive engagement with mechanics, dealers, and distributors across major mechanic villages and markets.

She noted that consistent feedback from stakeholders highlighted the need for a dependable, effective, and affordable lubricant.

Taiwo explained that AP Supermax is a monograde motor oil formulated for warmer climates, offering protection against wear, rust, and deposits while maintaining oil thickness at high operating temperatures.

She added that the product carries an API SF/CD classification and an SAE 40 viscosity grade, making it particularly suitable for older engines.

Taiwo said the oil delivers key benefits such as engine cleanliness, high-temperature protection, reduced oil consumption, corrosion resistance, and mechanical stability. AP Supermax can be used in cars, taxis, tricycles, buses, motorcycles, and generators. Production commenced on January 6, and the product is already available nationwide through AP service stations, AP-branded outlets, and accredited distributors.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Executive, Asset and Project Management, Ibrahim Bamgbopa, said the product reflects Ardova’s strong customer focus and deep understanding of market needs.

He noted that many vehicles on Nigerian roads are older models, and users often struggle to access genuine, quality lubricants, sometimes resorting to substandard alternatives.

Bamgbopa highlighted Ardova’s extensive infrastructure, including one of Nigeria’s widest retail distribution networks, a large fleet of delivery trucks, multiple terminals nationwide, and what he described as the largest LPG storage terminal in West Africa, with over 30,000 metric tons of capacity.

He added that the company has significantly expanded its lubricant blending capacity to 150 million litres per annum, supported by automated plants, in-house packaging, and a state-of-the-art laboratory.