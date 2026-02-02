WHEN MUSIC MEETS POLICY

Sanwo-Olu’s entertainment investments are powering Lagos tourism and hospitality, argues ADEBOWALE MARTINS

Lagos has always been Nigeria’s cultural heartbeat, a city where sound, style and spectacle coalesced in restless creativity. But under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that cultural energy has been deliberately elevated from raw potential to structured economic power. Today, entertainment in Lagos is no longer just about spotlights; it is a strategic driver of tourism, hospitality and allied sectors. The successful hosting of the ninth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in January offered a vivid, continent-wide demonstration of how culture, when backed by policy and political will, can translate into growth, jobs and global relevance.

For five days, from January 7 to 11, Lagos became Africa’s musical capital. Artistes, delegates and stakeholders from over 48 African countries converged on the city, filling hotels, conference halls, entertainment venues and transport corridors. The event was a celebration of African music, and live economic ecosystem in motion, energising airlines, travel agencies, hospitality businesses, security services, event managers, media organisations and thousands of informal workers who form the backbone of Lagos’ service economy.

The African Union (AU) and the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA were unequivocal in their praise. According to Angela Martins, Head of Culture at the African Union Commission, the success of the awards reflected not only the growing influence of African music but also the strength of collaboration between public and private institutions. Her words carried particular weight: “AFRIMA has grown beyond an awards ceremony to become a powerful platform for African unity and cultural expression.” Lagos, she noted, once again proved its capacity to host major international events, reinforcing its status as a key centre of Africa’s creative economy.

This capacity did not emerge by chance. Over the years, the Sanwo-Olu administration has invested consciously in creating an enabling environment for entertainment to thrive. From improved security architecture and traffic management around major venues, to infrastructure upgrades, regulatory reforms and sustained engagement with creative stakeholders, the government has treated entertainment as a serious economic sector, not a peripheral indulgence.

AFRIMA’s President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, captured this reality when he praised Lagos State and Governor Sanwo-Olu for the “strong support, cooperation and enabling environment” that made the ninth edition a huge success. From logistics to security and hospitality, Lagos demonstrated preparedness, professionalism and warmth, qualities that are essential for attracting repeat international events.

The economic ripple effects were immediate and measurable. Hotels across Ikeja, Victoria Island and Lekki reported high occupancy rates throughout the AFRIMA week. Ride-hailing services, car rental firms and logistics companies recorded increased demand. Restaurants, lounges and nightlife venues experienced a surge in patronage, while artisans, designers, photographers, videographers and sound engineers found work in the shadows of the spotlight. In Lagos, culture does not operate in isolation; it feeds an entire chain of livelihoods.

The structure of AFRIMA itself amplified these benefits. The festivities began with a welcome soiree hosted at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner, underscoring Lagos’ growing stature in cultural diplomacy. This was followed by the Africa Music Business Summit at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites — a forum that brought industry professionals together to discuss the future of African music, investment trends and global market access. Such conversations are critical in positioning Lagos not just as a performance hub, but as a decision-making centre in the global creative economy.

The AFRIMA Music Village at Ikeja City Mall took the experience directly to the people. With over 25 top artists performing for more than 30,000 fans, the event transformed a commercial space into a cultural arena, driving foot traffic and sales for businesses in and around the mall. The grand finale, also held at the Eko Convention Centre, was broadcast to 84 countries worldwide, projecting Lagos into millions of living rooms and digital screens across the globe. That kind of exposure is tourism marketing money cannot buy.

Behind the glamour was a formidable coalition of sponsors and partners, many of them local and national brands. First Bank of Nigeria, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Guinness Nigeria, The Address Homes, Utilita and Gobet247 were among the key sponsors, reflecting private sector confidence in both AFRIMA and Lagos as a host city. International cultural support from the British High Commission and the Embassy of Sweden further highlighted Lagos’ attractiveness as a platform for global cultural exchange.

Equally important was the role of the media. From DSTV/Multichoice and TVC to radio stations, online platforms and out-of-home advertising companies, the media ecosystem around AFRIMA created visibility, engagement and sustained interest. This media saturation reinforced Lagos’ brand as Africa’s entertainment capital, a narrative that supports tourism long after the final note is played.

What distinguishes Governor Sanwo-Olu’s approach is the understanding that entertainment is not just about events, but about systems. By fostering partnerships, ensuring security, supporting infrastructure and encouraging private investment, the government has created a virtuous cycle: successful events attract more visitors; visitors stimulate the economy; economic growth justifies further investment in culture and tourism.

There is also a powerful soft-power dimension. As Angela Martins observed, AFRIMA tells Africa’s stories “in our own voice.” By hosting such platforms, Lagos positions itself as a gateway through which African creativity engages the world. This enhances the state’s global profile, attracts cultural tourists and strengthens its appeal to investors seeking vibrant, youthful and culturally rich markets.

In a time when cities compete fiercely for attention, talent and capital, Lagos is leveraging what it has in abundance: creativity. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s investments in entertainment are proving that culture can be policy, music can be infrastructure, and festivals can be engines of development. AFRIMA 2026 was not just an awards ceremony; it was a case study in how entertainment, when strategically supported, can boost tourism, energise hospitality and drive inclusive economic growth.

As the lights dimmed on the Eko Convention Centre and the 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophies found new homes, Lagos emerged with something even more valuable: renewed proof that its creative economy, backed by purposeful governance, is one of its strongest pathways to shared prosperity.

Martins writes from Lagos