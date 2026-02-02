PwC Nigeria: 91% CEOs Expect Nigeria Economic Growth in 2026

Kayode Tokede

A survey by PwC Nigeria has revealed that 91 per cent Chief Executive Officers (CEO) have expressed optimism that Nigeria economy is expected to improve in 2026 from 64 per cent in 2025 and 56 per cent are very or extremely confident in their organisation’s revenue growth, compared with 30 per cent globally.

According to the survey, Nigeria’s growth trajectory in 2026 indicates a significant improvement in CEOs’ views of the local operating environment.

“Their outlook on the global economy has improved, with 81 per cent expecting global economic growth to strengthen in 2026, compared with 61 per cent in the previous year,” the survey stated.

The survey also revealed that, “As Nigeria’s macroeconomy continues to stabilize, firm-level and operational risks are becoming more prominent. Cyber risks now rank among the most cited threats, with 38 per cent of Nigerians CEOs reporting they are highly or extremely exposed, up from 25 per cent in 2023.

“Concern about technological disruption rose from 22 per cent to 25 per cent as digital tools became more integral to core operations. This has increased focus on cybersecurity, data governance, and organisations’ability to adopt and manage AI and other emerging technologies at scale,” the survey added.

The survey was revealed when PwC convened senior business leaders at the second edition of its Executive Roundtable on Nigeria’s 2026 Budget and Economic Outlook in Lagos.

The session brought together CEOs, C-suite leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to examine how Nigeria’s improving macroeconomic stability can be translated into sustainable growth in 2026.

The roundtable was themed, “Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2026: The Executive Playbook for Growth, Resilience, and Efficiency.” The session drew on insights from PwC’s West Africa Economic Outlook 2026 and Nigeria’s 2026 Budget and Fiscal Strategy Insights, both released on the day, alongside the formal launch of Nigeria’s findings from PwC’s 29th Annual Global CEO Survey.

Opening the session, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, Mr. Sam Abu welcomed participants and launched the Nigerian CEO Survey findings.

“Nigeria has achieved improved macroeconomic stability, reflecting the impact of disciplined monetary and foreign-exchange reforms,” he said.

“Stability, however, is not the end goal. CEOs today are looking at the world through two lenses: a microscope for near-term threats such as geopolitical tensions and cyber threats, and a telescope for long-term opportunities in strategic reinvention, technology, data, and AI.

“Our CEO Survey shows optimism is rising: 90 per cent of Nigerian CEOs expect the economy to improve over the next 12 months, and 56per cent are very or extremely confident in their organisation’s revenue growth, compared with 30per cent globally. Success in 2026 will depend on how businesses convert stability and confidence into productivity and sustainable growth.”

On the broader development context, Publisher of BusinessDay, Frank Aigbogun highlighted the role of business leadership in supporting long-term development. He noted that Nigeria can fund only a fraction of the infrastructure required for growth and emphasised that strengthening tax compliance and constructive civic engagement is essential, with business leaders playing an important role in supporting sustainable public investment.

Attah highlighted the transformation underway in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. He noted that the transfer of assets from international oil companies to Nigerian operators signals a significant change in ownership patterns and underscores the growing role of indigenous firms in driving investment and value creation.