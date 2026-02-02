  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

NASD Hosts Stakeholder Retreat to Strengthen Strategy, Governance 

Business | 4 seconds ago

NASD Plc has announced that it recently convened its major shareholders, board members, and executive management at a high-level stakeholder retreat in Lagos, aimed at reinforcing the Exchange’s long-term strategic direction and governance framework.

According to a statement, the retreat—held in Lagos brought together key institutional stakeholders for in-depth discussions on NASD’s evolving role within Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem. The engagement provided a structured platform for shareholders and management to align on strategic priorities necessary to deepen institutional strength, enhance market relevance, and support sustainable growth.

NASD noted that deliberations focused on the importance of strong shareholder collaboration, disciplined strategy execution, and the adoption of equitable governance practices to further strengthen investor confidence and long-term value creation.

The statement added that participants exchanged views on navigating market complexity, adapting to regulatory and economic changes, and ensuring that the Exchange continues to operate in line with global best practices while addressing the specific needs of Nigeria’s over-the-counter market.

