FG Arraigns 9 over Yelwata Killings

*As AGF leads prosecution

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Monday arraigned nine persons over their alleged involvement in the terrorists attacks that resulted in the deaths of over 200 persons in Yelwata community in Benue State, last June.

The nine defendants were arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on a 57-count amended charge bordering on terrorism.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, is leading the prosecution, to demonstrate the seriousness the government has attached to the trial.

He is supported by the Director Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) with three other lawyers.

When the matter was called, Fagbemi informed the court of the filing of a 57-count amended charge against the defendants.

He stated that although 10 defendants were earlier listed in the amended charge, he is pleading that the court strikes out the name of the 6th defendant, Yakubu Mamman, from the charge.

This request was not opposed by defendants’ lawyers, including Ibrahim Angulu, SAN; A. I. Kaura and Adamu Abdullahi, following which Mamman’s names was struck out from the charge.

Fagbemi also applied that the initial charge dated September 9, 2025, but filed September 10, 2025, where eight defendants were listed be substituted for the amended charge dated January 19, but filed January 20, and marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/471/2025.

After the defence did not object the application, the judge struck out the earlier charge.

The AGF then applied that the 57 counts be read to the defendants to take their plea.

The defendants are; Ardo Lawal Mohammed, Muhammadu Saidu, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Muhammed Musa, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Saleh Mohammed, Bako Jibrin.

The defendants were in the charge alleged to have carried out an attack on June 13, 2025, where many houses were burnt down and about 150 people were massacred, while others sustained various degree of injuries.

In count one, the defendants were said to have “sometime between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowingly and directly participated in meetings in connection with the commission of an act of terrorism, to wit: to plan an attack on Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, the attack which was subsequently carried out on the June 13, 2025 and resulted in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the death of approximately one hundred and fifty (150) persons.

In count two they were accused of conspiring among yourselves to plan an attack on Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, the attack which was subsequently carried out on June 13, 2025, and resulted in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the death of approximately one hundred and fifty (150) persons in Yelwata.

In count three Ardo Mohammed Dono was alleged to have between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, knowingly rendered material support for the commission of an act of terrorism by soliciting contributions in cash from other ARDOs (Chiefs) and kinsmen for the purpose of facilitating the attack on Yelwata Community, resulting in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the death of approximately one hundred and fifty (150) persons in Yelwata.

He was in another charge accused of giving instructions to some ARDOs and his other kinsmen to organise themselves with the intent that such instruction would be used to commit acts of terrorism, particularly in Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Ardo Dono was also accused to have between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, knowingly offered to provide weapons for persons for the benefit of terrorism particularly for use in the attack on Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Meanwhile, the defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charges, following which the AGF sought a date for commencement of trial, adding that he currently has eight witnesses ready to testify.

Responding, defendants lawyers attempt to move oral bail application for their clients citing the new amended charges, but the judge directed them to file a formal amended bail application.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned to February 26, with an order directing that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center.