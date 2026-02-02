Group Defends Tinubu’s Reforms, Faults Opposition Over ‘Misinformation’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A pro-government group, the Legacy Support Group for President Bola Tinubu, has pushed back against criticisms of the Federal Government’s policies, accusing opposition figures and “disgruntled political actors” of spreading misinformation to undermine the administration’s reform agenda.

Speaking at the inauguration of the group in Abuja at the weekend, its National Coordinator, Ezinna Chima Duru, said the attacks on President Tinubu were not based on constructive criticism but on “campaigns of calumny” driven by political frustration and personal interests.

Duru said while democratic governance allows for criticism, such engagements must be grounded in facts and aimed at strengthening the system, not destabilising it. He described recent narratives around fuel subsidy removal, economic hardship and insecurity as “deliberately exaggerated” to mislead the public.

Addressing the removal of fuel subsidy, the group argued that the policy was necessary to end what it described as years of large-scale corruption in the petroleum sector. According to Duru, previous administrations failed to dismantle subsidy-related cartels due to their influence, leaving the economy burdened by debt and fiscal pressure.

He said President Tinubu took a “difficult but courageous” decision to eliminate the subsidy, adding that the administration was conscious of the short-term impact on citizens and therefore introduced measures to cushion the effects. Among these, he highlighted the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transportation as a strategy to reduce fuel costs and support cleaner energy use.

The group also claimed that increased revenue from subsidy savings has improved allocations to states and local governments, enabling them to fund infrastructure projects, pay salaries and support local councils more effectively.

On security, the Legacy Support Group said the current administration inherited complex challenges linked to cross-border terrorism and insurgency, stressing that recent strategic adjustments within the security architecture were beginning to yield positive results.

Commenting on the economy, the group credited the Tinubu administration with assembling what it described as a competent economic team, asserting that economic indicators were showing signs of recovery. It also cited reductions in food prices and improvements in power generation capacity as evidence of progress under the Renewed Hope agenda.

The group further praised government initiatives in youth empowerment and education, including student loan schemes and programmes aimed at supporting National Youth Service Corps members and young entrepreneurs.

In its resolution, the Legacy Support Group urged Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political lines to support the Tinubu administration, saying continuity beyond 2027 would help consolidate ongoing reforms.

“The achievements recorded so far show a clear commitment to national development,” Duru said. “We call on Nigerians to remain united and support policies that secure a better future for the country.”

The group reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope vision for Nigeria’s long-term growth.