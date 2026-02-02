FCT Strike:  NLC, TUC to Hold Solidarity Rally  Tomorrow

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The ongoing industrial dispute between the Federal Capital Territory Administration and it’s staff has taken a new dimension as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have threatened to hold a solidarity rally with members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) tomorrow.

All the affiliates and state councils of the NLC and TUC in FCT are to participate in the solidarity rally scheduled to hold at the premises of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in Abuja.

A statement jointly signed by Ag. General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Benson Upah and Secretary General of TUC, Comrade General NA Toro said, “the rally is to publicly affirm that an injury to one is an injury to all, and that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its own”.

The two labour centres said: “In furtherance of our earlier communication conveying the unwavering solidarity of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), we restate, clearly and without ambiguity, our total commitment to this struggle.

“We once again urge JUAC members to remain steadfast, resolute, and courageous in the defence of their rights and dignity. This is a struggle rooted in justice, fairness, and respect for labour rights and must be pursued with unity of purpose and an unbreakable spirit”.

Both labour centres reaffirmed their full support for striking workers of the FCT who are aggrieved over non-remittance of National Housing Fund (NHF) deductions to the appropriate authorities in line with the pension Reform Act 2014 (as amended) and non-remittance of pension fund deductions.

NLC and TUC warned that there will be no retreat and no surrender in the face of intimidation, repression, or attempts to wear out workers through hardship and fear.

“History has taught us that rights are never gifted—they are won through collective resistance and principled struggle.

“In further demonstration of our solidarity, we hereby inform all affiliates that the TUC and NLC shall stage a peaceful solidarity rally to the FCDA on Tuesday, 3rd February. This rally is to publicly affirm that an injury to one is an injury to all, and that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its own.

“Details of convergence points and time shall be communicated to members through their respective affiliates.

“All affiliates and state councils are therefore directed to ensure effective internal mobilisation and timely dissemination of this information to their members.

‘All affiliates and state councils are directed to mobilise massively and participate fully in this lawful and peaceful action”.