Eighty of Abducted Worshippers in Kaduna Community Escape, Village Head Confirms

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Village Head of Kurmin Wali in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Ishaku Dan’azumi, has disclosed that 80 of the worshippers abducted during an attack on the community have escaped while 86 others remained in captivity.

Bandits had on January 18, invaded the community and launched a coordinated attack on three churches, abducting 177 worshippers.

Eleven persons were said to have escaped as they were being taken away by the bandits.

However, speaking in a telephone interview, yesterday, Dan’azumi said the victims who escaped did so on the same day of the incident but were unable to return immediately as they lost their way in the forest.

He explained that the escapees fled into the forest and hid out of fear.

“We have now confirmed that 80 of our people have been found in different locations. They ran through the forest and hid because of fear on the very day of the incident,” he said.

Dan’azumi further disclosed that a few days ago, one of the victims contacted the community and disclosed their location, prompting the mobilisation of a team to trace them.

“One of them called and told us where they were. We sent people there and confirmed their whereabouts.

“They were afraid because they thought what happened to a nearby village, where bandits burnt down the entire community, had happened to us. That was why they did not reach out immediately,” he said.

He said a headcount conducted on Friday confirmed that 80 victims were found in different forest settlements.

According to him, search teams have also been deployed to other forest locations to ascertain whether more victims were still in hiding.

The village head disclosed that the authorities had been officially informed of the development.

“We have informed the government that 80 people have been found. They want us to gather them together, but fear is stopping many of them from returning. However, we have spoken with them and confirmed their locations,” he said.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Kaduna State police command, Mansir Hassan, said the command was working on a comprehensive report on the incident.

The Kaduna State commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shu’aibu (SAN), also promised to get back when contacted for confirmation.