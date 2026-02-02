CBN Fintech Report Signals Next Phase of Nigeria’s Digital Finance Strategy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released its inaugural CBN Fintech Report, offering a clear, forward-looking view of Nigeria’s Fintech ecosystem and the priorities shaping its next phase of development.

Titled ‘Shaping the Future of Fintech in Nigeria: Innovation, Inclusion and Integrity,’ the report highlights Nigeria’s leadership in real-time payments, the scale and maturity of fintech growth, and the conditions required to sustain momentum as digital financial services deepen across the economy.

The report places particular emphasis on Nigeria’s payments infrastructure, noting the rapid growth in transaction volumes processed through the NIBSS Instant Payments platform in recent years.

This performance positions Nigeria among the leading adopters of real-time payments globally and underscores the central role of fintech in everyday economic activity.

Informed by surveys and broad stakeholder engagement, including structured interactions with fintech operators and financial institutions, the report sets out a framework centred on innovation, financial inclusion, and system integrity.

It outlines practical policy directions aimed at improving regulatory clarity, strengthening supervisory capability, and supporting responsible innovation, including pathways for cross-border scale.

While recognising the sector’s growth, the report also acknowledges the need for stronger coordination as the ecosystem matures. It positions fintech as complementary to the banking system, particularly in expanding access to financial services, improving efficiency, and supporting small businesses and consumers within a stable and trusted financial architecture.

The CBN notes that the Fintech Report marks the first in a series of publications through which the bank intends to continue engaging the ecosystem, providing clarity on policy direction and supporting more coordinated execution.

The report is designed to serve as a shared reference point for regulators, financial institutions, infrastructure providers, investors, and other ecosystem partners as Nigeria strengthens its role in the regional and global fintech landscape.

The CBN Fintech Report is available on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website.