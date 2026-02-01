Six Plays, One Statement, Women Lead the Duke of Shomolu Foundation’s 2026 Season

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation has announced its 2026 theatre season, “Powerfully Unapologetic,” a landmark cultural initiative comprising six major stage productions written and directed exclusively by women from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The season marks a historic turning point for the Foundation. Since its inception, the Duke of Shomolu Foundation has produced forty-one stage plays, none of which were written or directed by women. In 2026, that narrative changes decisively.

With more than 70 per cent female cast and crew, “Powerfully Unapologetic” is a deliberate move to celebrate female creative authority, leadership, and storytelling power within Nigerian theatre.

Speaking on the initiative, Mrs. Mofoluwake Edgar, MD/CEO of the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, said: “This season is intentional. It is about visibility, voice, and validation. Nigerian women have always told powerful stories—this time, they are doing so unapologetically, from the centre of the stage.”

The six productions scheduled for 2026 are: Kokoro the Blind Minstrel, written and directed by Dr. Abiola Adumati (Easter); Dora, written and directed by Dr. Toyin Bifarin Ogundeji (Easter); Makamba, written and directed by Prof. Ifure Ufford-Azorbo (December); Hafsatu, written and directed by Prof. Rasheedat Liman (December); Dein of Agbor, written and directed by Prof. Juliana Okoh (December); and Princess Inikpi, written and directed by Dr. Tayo Joan Adenuga (December).

Each production reflects a distinct cultural, historical, and social narrative, collectively showcasing the depth and diversity of Nigerian women’s voices across regions and disciplines.

One of the season’s headline productions, Dora, tells the story of Professor Dora Nkem Akunyili—former Director-General of NAFDAC and former Minister of Information—tracing her educational journey, regulatory battles, and service to the nation during a critical period in Nigeria’s history.

As part of the season, the Foundation will also recognise selected female leaders, executives, and champions of women’s advancement as Special Honourees. Their names will be inscribed on a Roll of Honour displayed at all six productions, celebrating women who support and uplift other women across sectors.

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation is a leading Nigerian theatre and cultural institution dedicated to storytelling, heritage preservation, and national discourse through stage productions. The Foundation remains committed to excellence, education, and the development of creative talent.