Labour Party Hails INEC as Commission Recognises Nenadi Usman’s Leadership after Court Order

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party (LP) has expressed relief over the official recognition of its interim national leadership by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC on Friday uploaded the particulars of Senators Usman and Darlington Nwokocha as chairman and national secretary of the party, respectively, on its official website.

Other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are: Hamisu Santuraki (National Treasurer); Aisha Madije (National Financial Secretary), and Eric Ifere (National Legal Adviser.

On January 21, the Federal High Court, Abuja, recognised the Usman-led NWC of the Labour Party, sacking Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Justice Peter Lifu based his action on the verdict of the Supreme Court declaring Nenadi as the authentic leader of the Labour Party.

He asked INEC to recognise the Usman-led NWC as the party’s legally recognised authority until the conduct of the party’s next convention.

According to Justice Lifu, the evidence before the court indicated that Abure’s tenure as Labour Party national chairman had ended.

While dismissing the matter as a non-justiciable internal party affair, he said the establishment of the Caretaker Committee was “a necessity” arising from the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling.

Following the ruling, the Abure-led group in the LP vowed to appeal the Federal High Court ruling.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa, in Abuja, the party expressed delight that the electoral management body has complied with the judgment of the court on the party’s leadership tussle.

Asogwa said, “The Labour Party sincerely appreciates the current leadership of INEC for standing firmly on the side of the law, justice, and constitutionalism, and for demonstrating clear obedience to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We believe this development brings to an end the prolonged distractions and internal uncertainties the party has endured over the past year. “We therefore call on our teeming members across the federation to unite and support the interim leadership as it works assiduously to reposition the party for victory in the forthcoming elections.

“As a major opposition party, the Labour Party remains committed to its responsibility of providing Nigerians with a credible, people-oriented alternative platform. Achieving this goal requires unity, dedication, and collective sacrifice from all stakeholders.

“We extend our profound gratitude to our supporters nationwide for their resilience, steadfastness, and unwavering belief in the struggle.

“We also commend the judiciary for consistently upholding justice as the last hope of the commoner, and appreciate the Nigerian media for remaining principled and steadfast in the pursuit of truth and fairness.

“As we intensify efforts to rebuild and strengthen our structures nationwide, we appeal for the patience and continued support of Nigerians. “Conscious of the limited time before the next election cycle, the party assures the public of its resolve to work tirelessly to restore the Labour Party to winning ways and achieve its set objectives in the shortest possible time.”