FG Arraigns Alleged Perpetrators of Benue Killings Monday

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Some persons arrested over alleged strong links with the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned on Monday, before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The defendants who are being prosecuted by the federal government would be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Their arraignment according to a statement by Kamarudeen Ogundele, the SA to the President (Communication and Publicity), Office of the AGF and Minister of Justice, comes after a painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to assure Nigerians that Justice will be ensured in the matter to send a strong signal to the enemies of the country, acting under any disguise.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of lives and property of all as enshrined in the constitution”, the statement read in part.

Recall that over 200 members of the Yelwata community were reportedly killed by suspected terrorists who invaded and burned down several houses in the June 2025, attack.