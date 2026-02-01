Endless Collapse of Nigeria’s National Grid

For the umpteenth time, Nigerians were plunged into darkness last Tuesday after the national electricity grid collapsed for the third time in one month, raising concerns over the failure of the federal government to resolve the challenges that made it impossible for Nigerians to enjoy adequate and stable electricity supply, Davidson Iriekpen writes

Nigerians were in the early hours of last Tuesday thrown into darkness once again following collapse of the national grid.

The system disturbance was the second time in less than five days and third time in less than one month that Nigeria’s national grid had suffered a disturbance resulting in a nationwide power outage.

The grid had previously collapsed on December 29, 2025, and on Friday, January 23, 2026, before the latest incident.

It would be recalled that the grid collapsed almost monthly in 2024, but the situation improved in 2025 when only two major collapses were recorded.

However, experiencing two incidents in four days—and three in less than a month—signals a worrying trend to stakeholders in the Nigerian electricity supply industry.

Persistent grid collapses and erratic power supply have continued to disrupt businesses and households across the country, forcing many Nigerians to rely on alternatives such as generators and solar power.

Power generation dropped to just 39 megawatts at 11.m. on Tuesday, down from 3,825 MW at 10a.m.

Generation peaked at 4,762 MW as of 6a.m. on that day. But during the collapse, load allocation to the DisCos was 0.00 MW, indicating that no company was supplying electricity at the time.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) attributed the collapse to a voltage disturbance originating from the Gombe Transmission Substation.

Since the federal government-led All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power in 2015, the national grid has collapsed over 100 times despite the trillions of naira invested in the sector.

Power failures inflict high economic and social costs, with outages estimated to cost Nigeria around $1billion annually. Many industries that depend on a consistent electricity supply have been forced to shut down, while small businesses and manufacturers of heavy machinery bear the brunt of the power companies’ poor performance.

Citizens also suffer socially, psychologically, and physically. Overall, the chronic instability of the power sector has been a major factor in Nigeria’s economic stagnation.

Frequent collapse of the grid raises questions about the government’s ability to address this challenge. Although five power stations, Egbin, Delta, Olorunsogo NIPP, Geregu NIPP and Omotosho NIPP, are meant to provide spinning reserves, none of them currently have actual reserves.

The national grid reportedly has a production capacity of 12,000MW, but the GenCos have only been able to produce between 4,000MW and 5,000MW, which is insufficient to cater for the country’s over 200 million population. Experts estimate that Nigeria needs a minimum of 30,000MW to achieve sufficient power supply.

In November 2013, the federal government privatised all power generation and 11 distribution companies, with the government retaining the ownership of the transmission company. This was to improve efficiency in the sector but it has yielded few results.

What is more confounding is that the power from all 23 generating companies is transmitted by one entity: the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Nigeria is one of the most underpowered countries in the world, with actual consumption 80% below expectations based on current population and income levels.

This has led Nigerians to create a unique generator economy where countless diesel and petrol generators of varying capacities account for nearly 14GW of electricity used in the country.

Compared to other African countries, South Africa, with a population of 59.39 million, generates a staggering 58,095 MW, while Egypt, with a population of 109 million, produces over 59,000 MW. Nigeria’s power generation falls far short of its potential, hindering economic growth and development.

Since power affects every aspect of Nigerian life, from economic growth to the daily lives of citizens and business owners, the government’s commitment to addressing this issue is crucial, and it must be accompanied by concrete action and a sustained effort to bring stability to the national grid. Nigerians deserve a reliable and consistent power supply to unlock the nation’s full potential and improve the quality of life for all its citizens.

Experts have posited that to solve the power crisis in Nigeria, a holistic approach, which includes a significant investment in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure, is required. The government must also prioritise the rehabilitation and expansion of the power grid to ensure it can meet the growing electricity demand.

They suggested that there must be transparency in the management of funds allocated to the power sector and the elimination of corruption at all levels to ensure that resources are used efficiently.

Experts also advocate for Nigeria to explore alternative energy sources, such as renewable energy, to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and create a more sustainable energy mix.

The Siemens deal, a project that held promise for improving the country’s power infrastructure, which President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed late last year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was aimed at expediting the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve electricity supply in Nigeria. It was seen as a potential game-changer.

However, questions linger about the status and progress of this initiative. The country’s power challenges cannot be resolved by mere signing of MoUs without tangible investments.

Shortly after assuming office, President Tinubu had told Nigerians not to reelect if does not provide steady electricity. Almost three years after, not only have the people not seen steady power supply, the situation seems to be getting worse.

In June 2023, the president assented to the electricity bill, which empowers states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity. One year later, the effect of the law has not been felt in the power sector.

In his New Year message to Nigerians recently, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, assured the people that the federal government’s priority in 2026 was a reliable, accessible and sustainable electricity supply.

Adelabu said the path forward would be driven by continuity and renewed vigour, with efforts to enhance grid stability and expand transmission infrastructure.

However, no tangible improvement has been recorded and many Nigerians believe the minister is focused more on his 2027 governorship ambition in Oyo State than on the mandate given to him by President Tinubu in the power sector.

There must be a concerted political effort directed at solving Nigeria’s power problem. Smaller, localised grids dedicated to specific areas could provide a solution. If individual states cannot generate sufficient electricity, the country’s existing geopolitical zones could be used to create transmission grids tailored to each zone. This approach could reduce reliance on a central grid that frequently collapses and causes widespread energy distress.

For now, the government’s commitment to addressing this issue must be accompanied by concrete action and a sustained effort to bring stability to the national grid.

Nigerians deserve a reliable and consistent power supply to unlock the nation’s full potential and improve the quality of life for all its citizens.