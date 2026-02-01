Again, Ademola Lookman and Atalanta Back in the Transfer Trenches

• Nigerian wants Fenerbahce, Atalanta prefers Atletico Madrid

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman and his Italian Serie A clubside, Atalanta, appear to have returned to now familiar transfer window drama!

After both player and club danced naked last summer, leading to the 2024 African Player of the Year going on Absence Without Leave (AWOL), the Bergamo-based club have once again ignited another fire with their ludicrous insistence on shipping their prized Nigerian star to Atletico Madrid instead of Fenerbahce.

According to Turkish Transfer Expert, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Atalanta have agreed to receive 35 million euros plus an additional five million in add-ons from Atletico Madrid, same as what Fenerbache have agreed to pay.

What however is the bone of contention now is Atalanta have not demanded a down payment or bank guarantees for this transfer fee from Atletico as they have asked Fenerbache.

Both Atalanta and Atletico have done some transfer business recently, like the move of Giacomo Raspadori to Spain last summer.

Other independent sources in Turkey revealed that how much of the transfer fee of 35 million euros agreed by both Atalanta and Fenerbache for Lookman as well as how soon the other installmental payments will be made are what have held back a conclusion of the player’s switch to Turkey.

While Lookman has already agreed personal terms with Fenerbache to the tune of 9million Euros/year for a four-year deal, what Atletico is offering the Nigerian is believed to be less than half of that amount.

Just like it happened last summer, Lookman was reported to have resorted to training alone again away from Atalanta’s first team.

Another Transfer Expert, Nicolo Schira, reported yesterday that Lookman who trained separate from the main squad will not be named on the matchday squad for Sunday’s Serie A game at Como.

Last summer, he also agreed personal terms with Inter Milan, but Atalanta were only open to selling him to a club outside Italy. It was this development that led to the face off leading to the AWOL.

The winter transfer window in Turkey will expire on February 6 with Fenerbahce still hopeful of landing Lookman who won two Man-of-the-Match awards at the just concluded AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Nigeria lost out in the semifinal to host Morocco and defeated Egypt in shootouts to win the third place bronze.