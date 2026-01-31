Northern CAN, Barnabas Aid Distribute Food to IDPs, PLWD in Plateau as Victims Lament Neglect

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, with support from Barnabas Aid, have distributed food items worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

The intervention targets more than 1,000 households affected by recurring violence in the state. Each household received half a bag of rice, a quarter bag each of garri, beans and maize, as well as vegetable and palm oil, salt, seasoning cubes, sugar and other cooking condiments.

During the distribution exercise at the St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church IDP camp in Bokkos, victims of the 2023 Christmas Eve attacks recounted their ordeals. One of them, Pastor Gideon Dawa of Classical Presbyterian Church, Bar community, said he lost his pregnant wife and five children when armed attackers invaded his community on December 24, 2023.

“I had stepped out briefly to buy some items. While I was away, the terrorists came. My pregnant wife and five children were slaughtered. Everything I owned was burnt to ashes,” he said, while fighting back tears.

He lamented that despite being aware of his situation, the Plateau State Government had not offered him personal support. “They packed the burnt bones of my children. I was once invited to the Government House Chapel and introduced as a guest speaker. The governor was there, and that was the end of the story,” he said.

Another beneficiary, 41‑year‑old Nanfwang Johnson, who spoke on behalf of PLWDs, said his family house was burnt during one of the attacks in Mangu. He commended Northern CAN and Barnabas Aid for remembering vulnerable groups, saying the gesture would “go a long way in easing their suffering.”

The Parish Priest of St. Thomas Apostle Church, Rev. Fr. Paul Watpe, said the church currently hosts about 9,840 IDPs across 3,210 households. He noted that while organisations such as UNICEF and the Bokkos LGA have provided support, the needs remain overwhelming.

“For months now, nobody brought anything. We were beginning to be discouraged, wondering how we would continue to care for these people. This gesture from Northern CAN and Barnabas Aid is a huge relief,” he said.

At separate presentations in ECWA Church, Mangu, and St. Thomas Bokkos, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said the support from Barnabas Aid covers five states—Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Ondo and Borno.

“We are targeting 1,000 households in each state. Each household receives nine items, including rice, beans, maize, garri, sugar, salt, seasoning, palm oil and vegetable oil,” he said.

Rev. Hayab stressed that the initiative focuses on the most vulnerable, including PLWDs, to reassure them that they are not forgotten. He also urged political leaders to prioritise the protection of citizens regardless of religious or ethnic identity.

“The evil of killing or burning communities under any guise is wrong and must be condemned. People must be protected,” he said.

He further appealed to wealthy Nigerians to support distressed communities, warning that widespread hardship and insecurity were fuelling anger across the country. He also criticised the politicisation of relief materials, saying token donations that demean beneficiaries should be discouraged.

The Secretary‑General of CAN Northern Nigeria, Bishop Mohammed, disclosed that the Borno State Government is working with Cameroon and the United Nations to repatriate IDPs displaced by Boko Haram, particularly from Bama LGA. He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure no Nigerian is victimised on account of ethnicity or religion.

Also speaking, Secretary‑General of Bokkos Community Development Association (BCDA), Zaka Akos, commended Northern CAN and Barnabas Aid for selecting Mangu and Bokkos as beneficiaries. He noted that many victims had suffered repeated attacks, losing family members and property.

“Some have lost husbands, wives, children and everything they laboured for. Their entire lives were destroyed overnight,” he said.

The distribution exercise continued across the two LGAs, offering temporary relief to thousands still grappling with the aftermath of violent attacks.