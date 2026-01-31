Modibbo Adama Varsity Confers Honorary Doctorate on Gov Otu 

‎

‎Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, was at the weekend, conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola, in recognition of what the institution described as his far-reaching contributions to governance, public service and humanitarian development across Nigeria.

‎

‎The honour was conferred during its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

‎

‎The conferment of the Doctor of Humanities (Honoris Causa) followed the collective approval of the University Senate and Governing Council, a decision described by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, as “a unanimous academic salute to a life of service defined by integrity, inclusion and measurable societal impact”.

‎According to him, “This honour is reserved for leaders whose influence transcends office and geography, touching lives and strengthening institutions.”

‎

‎Prof. Umar noted that Governor Otu’s public career exemplifies people-centred leadership and humane governance.

“His approach to power has been guided by compassion and conscience,” the vice-chancellor said. “Governor Otu has consistently demonstrated that governance is not merely about authority, but about responsibility to humanity.”

‎

‎The university stated that the object of the award was to celebrate Governor Otu’s outstanding contributions to social development, national cohesion and humanitarian service, adding that his leadership philosophy resonates strongly with the core values of Modibbo Adama University.

“He is a bridge-builder in public life,” Umar observed, “a leader whose governance prioritises inclusion, institutional strengthening and sustainable development.”

‎In his acceptance remarks, Governor Otu described the award as “a profound affirmation that service to humanity is the highest credential any leader can earn.”

He added: “I receive this doctorate not as a personal trophy, but as a tribute to the collective efforts of all those who believe that governance must uplift the human spirit.”

‎Governor Otu further reflected on the responsibility that accompanies such recognition.

“An honorary doctorate is not a destination; it is a renewed call to duty,” he said. “It challenges one to deepen the commitment to justice, equity and compassion in public life. Today, Modibbo Adama University has reminded me that leadership must always be accountable to the people it serves.”

‎Touching on education and national development, the governor remarked that universities remain the soul of any progressive society.

“Institutions like MAU are not just centres of learning; they are crucibles where the future of our nation is forged,” he noted. “I dedicate this honour to young Nigerians whose dreams depend on leadership that is purposeful and humane.”

‎He also paid tribute to the university for what he described as its “courage to celebrate values, not just titles”.

According to him, “By honouring service, integrity and humanity, Modibbo Adama University has reinforced the moral compass of leadership in Nigeria.

‎“I would be remiss if I departed this historic gathering without saluting my brother and friend, Professor Afolabi Ogufekun.

“I made it a personal duty to be here today, no matter the circumstances, because he is a man I hold in the highest esteem—both for the depth of his intellect and the strength of his character.”

‎Reflecting on Professor Ogufekun’s impact, the governor added: “I have followed with keen interest the remarkable work he has done here in Adamawa State. His contributions speak loudly and stand worthy of emulation. For some of us who are relatively new in leadership, these are the kind of exemplary footsteps we are eager to follow and carry forward.”

‎Governor Otu also commended the Modibbo Adama University community for its academic vitality and discipline.

“I must sincerely thank the entire university family,” he said. “From the security personnel I encountered today, to the impressive body of students whose performances clearly rise above average. What I have seen here reassures me that this institution is firmly on a path of growth and excellence.”

‎Expressing optimism about the future of the university, he noted: “With the calibre of leadership and commitment evident here, I am confident that Modibbo Adama University will continue to expand in stature, influence and scholarly relevance.”

‎The governor concluded on a note of gratitude and fellowship, saying: “I deeply appreciate all those who journeyed with me to witness this memorable occasion. Your presence has added meaning to this honour, and I remain profoundly grateful for the solidarity and goodwill that surround this moment.”

‎

‎Earlier, the vice-chancellor, on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and staff, expressed gratitude for Governor Otu’s contributions to national development.

“We are proud to be associated with a leader whose legacy speaks beyond politics,” Prof. Umar said, adding that the university “looks forward to sustained engagement with leaders who inspire hope and unity”.

‎The ceremony concluded on an atmosphere of academic splendour and civic pride, as Modibbo Adama University reaffirmed its tradition of recognising excellence in service.

For Governor Otu, today’s honour stood not only as a laurel of achievement, but as an enduring reminder that true leadership is measured by its impact on humanity.