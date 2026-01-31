Golden Morn Launches Nationwide Promotion with Over N80m

Golden Morn, Nigeria’s cereal brand, has announced the launch of a nationwide consumer promotion running from January 10 to April 15, 2026.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Toju Egbebi,

Said the initiative offers over N80 million in cash and fantastic prizes, designed to reward loyal consumers for their continued support.

“Participants can look forward to winning exciting prizes, including cash rewards of up to N5 million, laptops, televisions, mobile phones, washing machines, and airtime. All you need to do is purchase any Golden Morn 30g or 45g special promo pack from your favourite store.

“Inside each pack, you will find a unique code. Simply dial *8011*1# and follow the prompts to enter your code for a chance to win!

“Winners will be selected in bi-weekly draws, providing multiple opportunities to win throughout the promotion period,” the statement stated.

Omofasa Orhiunu, Category Manager for Healthy Cereals at Nestlé Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, “This promotion reflects Golden Morn’s commitment

to nourishing families and rewarding our consumers for choosing our brand as part of their daily routines. We understand the importance of daily nourishment in Nigerian households, and this is our way of giving back to families who trust Golden Morn.”

“Golden Morn is not just a delicious breakfast choice; it is also a source of essential nutrients made from locally sourced grains. By supporting local farmers, Golden Morn contributes to the livelihoods of communities across Nigeria, ensuring that families can enjoy nutritious meals while also uplifting the agricultural sector. This promotion is an opportunity to

celebrate the everyday choices Nigerians make to care for themselves and their families.

“The impressive N80 million prize pool reflects Golden Morn’s dedication to creating meaningful value for consumers. The rewards have been thoughtfully selected to meet everyday needs, from essential airtime to valuable household items, and significant cash prizes that can truly transform lives,” it further noted.

The Golden Morn promo runs till April 15, 2026. Consumers are encouraged to look out for the special promo packs in stores and take advantage of the opportunity to win while enjoying their favourite cereal.