FAAN Launches Fully-Powered Electric Shuttle Service at Abuja Airport

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has launched Nigeria’s first fully-powered electric airport-to-city shuttle bus service, marking a historic milestone in the country’s transition to sustainable transport and low carbon aviation access.

Also, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday reiterated its directive to all domestic airlines operating in Nigeria to ensure full compliance with provisions for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and passengers with disabilities by incorporating a mandatory Special Needs/Assistance request feature on their ticket reservation systems.

The electric airport-to-city shuttle bus service initiative, unveiled at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is being delivered in partnership with NEV Electric, Nigeria’s first and premier electric vehicle manufacturer, and Possible Electric Mobility, the country’s largest electric vehicle fleet operator.

The service deploys Nigerian manufactured NEV T6 electric buses to transport passengers between the airport and major city terminals, including hotels, business districts, and key government offices. Abuja serves as the pilot city, with plans for expansion to other international airports nationwide.

Transitioning from diesel to electric buses is projected to reduce emissions by approximately 74 per cent equating to an annual saving of around 1,327 tonnes of COE. This represents a significant contribution toward Nigeria’s climate goals and FAAN’s sustainability roadmap.

In another development, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority yesterday recalls its earlier correspondence with Reference No. NCAA/CPD/585/1/22 dated 13 April 2022, which directed all domestic airlines to conspicuously place on their online ticket reservation platforms a mandatory field, box, or column through which passengers may request assistance or give advance notice of special needs prior to ticket purchase.

This requirement is further reinforced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, Part 19.12.3.1, which mandates that during reservation, airlines, travel agents, and tour operators shall: “Provide travellers the opportunity to request assistance at the point of booking across all ticket sales channels, including online platforms and telephone reservations.

