Bauchi Finance Commissioner Gets Heroic Welcome

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Hundreds of supporters, family members, friends and well-wishers of the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Yakubu Adamu, gathered at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, to welcome him on his return from Abuja.

Dr. Adamu arrived in the state yesterday after the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail in connection with an alleged terrorism financing case currently before the court.

The supporters, who converged from different parts of Bauchi State, received the commissioner with prayers and chants, expressing confidence in his innocence and solidarity as the legal proceedings continued.

Some of the supporters, who spoke to journalists, described the court’s decision to grant bail as a positive development and urged the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course.

Addressing the gathering later at his family residence, Adamu expressed appreciation to the people of Bauchi State and others for their prayers and support throughout the period of the trial.

He called on his supporters to remain law-abiding and to continue to respect constituted authorities.

The commissioner also urged residents of the state to continue to support the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in its efforts to fast-track development across the state.

The case remains pending before the Federal High Court, while Adamu is expected to continue to comply with the bail conditions.