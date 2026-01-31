Bauchi at 50: Gov Bala Mohammed Unveils Golden Jubilee Logo, Flags Off Anniversary Celebrations

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has formally unveiled the state’s 50 anniversary logo, marking the beginning of commemorative activities celebrating the golden jubilee of statehood, unity, shared progress and collective heritage.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Government House Bauchi, yesterday, Governor Mohammed described the anniversary as a moment for reflection on Bauchi’s heritage, resilience and diversity.

The governor explained that the anniversary logo symbolises unity and inclusiveness through motifs representing the 20 local government areas and destiny, with gold reflecting achievement and green signifying hope statewide.

He noted that Bauchi State’s progress since its creation in 1976 was built on sacrifice, collective effort and the resilience of its people, drawing strength from diversity, industry and commitment.

Mohammed therefore announced a series of activities including Special Juma’at Prayer Sessions, interdenominational church services, anniversary public lectures, conferences, cultural displays and a gala night with awards presentation for deserving citizens.

According to the governor, the golden jubilee belongs to all citizens, urging Bauchi indigenes and friends at home and abroad to mark the anniversary as a moment of reflection, renewal and responsibility.