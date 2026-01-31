APC Extends E-registration By One Week, Exempts Osun, Ekiti, Rivers, FCT from Congresses 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the e-membership registration by one week.

The extension of the e-registration exercise which was supposed to end 31st of January, 2026 would now end on February the 8th, 2026.

The ruling party has also exempted Osun, Ekiti, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory from the upcoming Congresses.

The decision was taken at the 183rd meeting of the NWC of the party.

Briefing journalists after the NWC meeting yesterday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said all the changes and adjustments that have been made to the Congress schedule would also be published on Monday.