18th Coronation: Tinubu, Akpabio, Oborevwori, Tompolo, Others Expected As Uvwie Monarch Unveils Biography  

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

All roads lead to Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State next month, as the Philosopher-King and Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Abe 1, JP, OON, formally unveils his biography, ‘Odyssey of Royalty: The Reign of Abi 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom’ as well as mark the 18th coronation anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his ancestors.

Among the distinguished personalities expected at the historic occasion are the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; as well as members of the National and State Assemblies, ministers, commissioners, traditional rulers, and other eminent guests from across the country.

The occasion will be chaired by Olorogun Festus Keyamo, while the Chief Launcher is High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of the Ijaw Nation.

The book will be reviewed by Professor Joe Abugu, SAN, and the Chief Host of the event is Chief Hon. Solomon Igbrakpata.

Media Consultant to the Ovie of the Uvwie Kingdom and a member of the organising committee, Chief Omafume Amurun, in a statement issued yesterday disclosed that a series of activities have been lined up to mark the celebration, which begins on February 7.

These include a 21-gun salute to herald the commencement of the 18th coronation anniversary and the conferment of chieftaincy titles on about 36 deserving individuals.

On February 10, various quarters of the Uvwie Kingdom will pay homage to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom at his palace. This will be followed on February 14 by the landmark launch of the historic biography of His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I. On February 16, newly installed chiefs will, in turn, pay homage to the monarch.

The celebrations will culminate on February 18 with a coronation anniversary thanksgiving Mass, after which the event will formally close with a 21-gun salute at 7:00 p.m.

The biography of His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso, which forms the centrepiece of the 18th coronation anniversary celebrations, chronicles the history of Abe I, his vision and agenda upon ascending the throne, and his sustained efforts at promoting peace and stability. The book also provides a concise historical account of the Uvwie Kingdom.

Uvwie Local Government Area, with its headquarters in Effurun – popularly described as the London of the Urhobo Nation – was created on 4 December 1996, following its excision from Okpe Local Government Area, alongside Udu Local Government Area.

There are nine Etche – the traditional administrative units – within Uvwie Local Government Area, all under the leadership of the reigning Philosopher-King, His Royal Majesty Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Abe I, JP, OON, the Ovie of the Uvwie Kingdom. His reign has ushered in an era of unprecedented transformation, marked by sustained peace, stability, and socio-economic development across the kingdom.

It was during his reign that the number of Etche was expanded from four to nine, in response to rapid urbanisation and the need to bring traditional governance closer to the people.

This strategic expansion has significantly enhanced grassroots administration and community engagement within the kingdom.